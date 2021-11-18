Now in its 90th year, the Concord Singers of New Ulm will hold a free anniversary concert 7 p.m. Saturday at New Ulm’s State Street Theater.
Drawing lots of Mankato residents, the men’s chorus sings festive German music. Music lovers will enjoy the group’s Octoberfest repertoire, said Joe Meyer, Concord Singers vice president and singer with the group since 1982.
“We’ll make the blood move a little and have some fun,” said Dick Seeboth, a 43-year Concord Singers veteran. “We present a program with a lot of energy.”
Seeboth notes the group has changed over its 90 years. At its inception, the Concord Singers performed traditional English songs. Next up came some barber shop, shoulder-to-shoulder concert music, and then in the 1970s there was a cultural resurgence that lead the group to start performing songs in German.
The group has more than 400 songs in its library. For the free concert the men’s chorus will dive back into the olden days and work its way to the present.
The Concord Singers performs about 15 to 20 concerts per year. Typical fans are those who favor Octoberfest music, said Concord Singers member Andrew Miller.
“They can expect some of our original songs from our early days,” Miller said of the free concert. “They’re also going to get an experience of a little of our Christmas music, and then we’re going to put on a full show of our present music.”
The group hopes to pack the State Theater, which seats up to 1,000 people. The Concord Singers began in 1931 with 30-some men coming together to organize a men’s chorus. Concord was the name chosen because it brings to mind musical harmony, mutual understanding and strong camaraderie.
The new group memorized 15 standard male chorus songs in English and presented its first annual concert on March 31, 1932, at the old Junior High School. In 1956, the group held its 25th anniversary concert.
In 1958, The Concord Singers began its tradition of singing Christmas carols for nursing home residents, earning themselves the title of Ambassadors of Good Will.
Later, in 1965, the group took its first long-distance trip to sing in Chicago. They recorded their first album in 1973, and now have seven CDs. The Concord Singers have gone on five European performance tours, giving New Ulm world recognition.
“It’s not just a circle of friends,” Meyer said of the group today. “It’s more like a brotherhood. The camaraderie to get together to sing music plays an important part in the life of a human being. There were many philosophers who supported the idea that music or song uplifts the human soul, the human psyche, above drudgery.”
