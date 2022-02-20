It seems like you can’t turn on the news these days without hearing at least one story on our crumbling infrastructure. Those stories always make me wonder just how old are a lot of the sewer systems anyway? And the roads, bridges and tunnels — oh, my! The infrastructure of anything is something nobody thinks about until it’s on the verge of collapsing. Then that’s all everyone can think — and talk — about.
Which brought to mind our own infrastructures, a topic I typically prefer to ignore. If you get out of bed in the morning without pain or stiffness or anything else out of the ordinary, you don’t really bother to concern yourself with what is going on inside of you 24/7.
But when I do think of all that activity under the skin, the first thing that comes to my mind is how dark it must be in there. Anatomy books show pictures of hearts and kidneys and intestines lit up like disco night at a skating rink. In reality our organs do their work in the dark, humming along like clocks on a nightstand at midnight, silent and efficient. Working so well in the dark is surely symbolic of something, although I have no idea of what.
Occasionally I wonder how the many different parts of our bodies do their jobs without their owner being more cognizant of what is going on. If we’re feeling OK, it’s like each of us is a very wealthy tycoon, the kind cartoonists drew for newspapers in the 1920s, complete with fur coat, top hat and carrying a big bag stuffed with money, a dollar bill sign emblazoned on the outside of the bag just in case anyone should miss the point that this is a VERY WEALTHY PERSON.
Keeping the wealthy tycoon going are teams and teams of non-unionized underlings, doing their jobs smoothly and only making noises when there’s a problem, like perhaps when Mr. Tycoon has enjoyed himself a little too much on a Saturday night.
“Better get some extra help in the liver! Gall bladder, too!” Chief Underling shouts. “This Bozo had four margaritas last night and what looks like an extra-large bowl of nachos. And I’m pretty sure he licked the salt off the rims of all the glasses. Oh, good Lord, what’s that? A pepperoni pizza? What does he think, he’s still 20?”
A bunch of underlings then rush to the gall bladder and liver and do whatever it is they do to metabolize all those extra alcoholic calories and fat in the form of tequila, tortilla chips, ground meat and a ton of cheese and pepperoni, not to mention salsa and sour cream. The tycoon will feel a little lousy come Sunday morning, but by the evening he’ll have forgotten all about it.
It’s only when the underlings throw in their collective towel and go on strike over something like a questionably prepared seafood dinner followed by a double hot fudge sundae that Mr. Tycoon is forced to take notice.
Reader’s Digest used to have an occasional feature that explained what different body parts did, such as “I am Joe’s large intestine.” I never read those articles back in the day when my family subscribed to Reader’s Digest because it was way too much yucky information and I preferred “Drama in Real Life.” But now I think it would be interesting to know just what is going on inside of us while we merrily prance through our days counting on all those underlings to keep us in the pink. That kind of knowledge could steer us away from the nachos and toward a bowl of blueberries instead.
The same can probably be true of the outside world’s infrastructure as well. The main difference with the country’s infrastructure as opposed to each of our own is that fixing one requires far too much politicking. Fixing the other, or at least maintaining it a little better, only requires reading some old Reader’s Digests and throwing out that container of margarita salt sitting in your kitchen cupboard.
Oh, and becoming a union shop, complete with paid vacations and sick days for all the underlings.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.