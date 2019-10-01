Heading into October and no frost in sight … at least for a week.
Definitely time to start gathering the last of the crops or at least have a frost plan! Although water in the form of rain has mostly been plentiful this year, this is not always the scenario. For those who prefer no water at all — think of xeriscaping when you plan your next garden area.
Xeriscaping is a system of designing and installing landscapes that are suited for drought or low water areas (which also can equal low maintenance). In this type of landscaping, the best types of plants for our region would be native prairie types that prefer dry conditions. These plants thrive in dry areas and often suffer in a mixed-garden bed of plants from over watering or crowding.
Regardless of the area of the country you live in, native plants are the best choice as they already thrive in your surrounding area without the help of a gardener, and they are hardy to your area as well.
A small hill, slope or hillside, or perhaps over a septic mound system (if allowed) are great locations for xeriscaping.
Ornamental grasses would work perfectly and are one of the easiest perennials in the landscape to maintain.
Grasses are carefree and most prefer full sun. Some types are drought tolerant once established and others are best used in rain gardens or the water’s edge.
Grasses have few insect or disease issues — that’s always a bonus.
There are many colors and heights to choose from: browns, golds, greens and reds.
Shapes are upright, vase shape, arching and so on. One of the more popular grasses in recent years is Calamagrostis x acutiflora (“Karl Foerster”) also known as feather reed grass.
Not all grasses are hardy to zone 4, so check before you buy. Grasses, though easy to grow, are more challenging when it comes to placement in the garden. Grasses go better with other grasses than other plants. Ideally, creating a separate grass garden or a prairie garden would make grasses feel and look more at home. Picture in your mind Karl Foerster next to a hybrid tea rose — no harmony!
Your garden/landscape is your outdoor room. Just like decorating a room inside your house, not everything may work together. Grasses look best in large groupings, imitating how they would look in nature. Group them up in a drift, seven or more together.
Grass gardens also look best in rural landscapes, country-style homes, cedar-log homes etc. It’s amazing how planting grasses every 3 or 4 feet in a straight row, called soldiering, looks so unnatural!
Although they don’t offer the burst of color that flowering perennial flowers do, grasses add swish and movement to the garden. Seed heads in the fall and winter offer food for the birds.
Let plants stand through winter and cut back in the spring, leaving 3-6 inches of stem material on the crown. Grasses are also easy to propagate; best to dig and divide in early spring.
As with most perennials, try not to divide until your plant is established.
When propagating, the final root-system division should be at least the size of your fist in a spring division, and as big as two fists in a fall division.
Some grass plants like Big Blue Stem, have extensive root systems and are excellent when used for erosion control, and on hillsides.
An annual ornamental-type grass plant I always started by seed for field production was Purple Majesty Millet.
The plants have large, solid seed heads with near black foliage resembling corn plants. Great back of the border plant — stunning with tall zinnias in front.
Purple Majesty makes great stems for cut bouquets, and for dried work in the fall.
The seeds are more expensive than most, but well worth it as dried stems will last for years.
In the spring, when there is no chance of rain, hang your wreaths or swags outside in the breeze to get dusted off.
Often dried plant arrangements are too delicate to dust off manually, but a breezy day does the trick. And to my market friend with the weed question: it looks like a type of spurge.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for 2019, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the Best Buy parking lot in Mankato. The Tuesday market is held 3:30-6 p.m. at Best Buy.
The Thursday market will be held 3:30-6 p.m. at the Food Hub in Old Town, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.