The moment one walks into the Mankato Ballet Company studio on Front Street, it is obvious which ballet they are rehearsing.
“The Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies” plays in the background as dancers practice their moves. Looking around the front of the studio, nutcrackers adorn the front of the room, including one holding a sign that reads “days until The Nutcracker.” The countdown shows opening night is getting closer, creating both excitement and nerves for everyone in the studio.
Glancing back to the room where the dancers are practicing, Luke Lennartson perfects a difficult spin and the dancers watching and waiting for their parts cheer him on with roaring applause. He grins and finishes his move.
Lennartson is one of two dancers — the other is Javen Tasler — playing the role of the nutcracker in MBC’s latest rendition. Tasler will play this role for four of seven of the shows, then the two will switch and play different roles.
MBC does this switching out with many roles, and for good reason: the performance weekends are incredibly taxing and difficult.
Despite the exhaustion such a long and beautiful ballet can cause, this is the production the ballet company and the community look forward to all year.
“It is our biggest production,” said Lily Pawlitschek, a senior dancer who is one of three girls playing Clara this year. “We have almost all of the students in the show. It’s all of our personal favorites to come and see and be a part of, so you can really feel all of the love we put into it and all of the hard work we put in.”
At 17 years of age, Lily has been in ballet for 12 years. This year is Lily’s 10th production of “The Nutcracker” and she is playing the biggest role she has ever played before. And since this is her senior year, she gets to go out with a bang in one of the biggest parts in the show.
Every year, parents of the dancers playing Clara get to choose whether or not they would like to play their daughters’ parents in the actual show, and this year all three sets will be playing the parents, something artistic director Eryn Michlitsch says is very rare.
“It’s been interesting watching my parents learn to dance,” Pawlitschek said, “but it’s been a lot of fun. They get to see a part of what I do here, so it’s kind of a cool window into what I get to do.”
This year’s show, as always, has been tweaked and improved to be bigger and better than ever.
The group is having a guest artist/actor play the role of Uncle Drosselmeyer, Clara’s eccentric godfather who gifts her the nutcracker and creates the entire dream-like scene around which the ballet is built.
The guest actor is Benjamin Johnson, who has taught at this company for more than a decade. When the opportunity presented itself to share his experience and joy for this ballet with the dancers, it was an easy decision for him to make.
“They’re strong, they’re devoted, they listen when they need to and their technique is extraordinary from the most advanced even to the very beginners,” Johnson said.
Besides the addition of this big role, MBC has also updated many costumes and changed some things that audience members who have come annually to this ballet will notice.
One of those changes is some tweaks to the role of the nutcracker. This is Tasler’s second year playing this role. Now that he has grown more as a dancer, he will be dancing even more than the year before to show off his skills.
Tasler started ballet later than most, but immediately fell in love with it.
“The prior Christmas, (before he played the nutcrakcer for the first time) that was the first time I had ever been to a ballet,” Tasler said. “I went to Mankato Ballet Company ‘Nutcracker’ and immediately I was just like ‘That’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.’ I had never seen a ballet. I didn’t know what it was.”
That summer he joined MBC. He was chosen to be the nutcracker a few months later.
Tasler has played many sports before, but says ballet is both the most difficult and his favorite. Joining ballet was like a whole new world to him with learning all of the french terms and developing his technique.
“The transition was definitely very difficult. It’s very taxing on your body. It’s not like any other sport. You have to have amazing technique,” Tasler said.
Tasler also noted that “The Nutcracker” is one of the biggest ballets MBC does in a year.
“I think it’s such an iconic thing around Christmastime. Everyone waits for ‘The Nutcracker,’” he said.
Mankato Ballet has been doing some form of the famous ballet almost since it started. They have done excerpts, the full show and created a tradition for both the studio and the community.
“I think that ‘The Nutcracker’ is the most well-known and recognized ballets. It’s one that anybody can sit through and has become a lot of people’s holiday tradition,” Michlitsch said.
The whimsical and dreamlike tale of Clara and her holiday adventure through the land of snow and the land of sweets with her beloved nutcracker gifted to her by her godfather is made for all ages.
The cast of this year’s ballet is a little over 100 and includes dancers as young as eight and as old as 17 or 18.
“There’s lots of color and vibrant lighting. You’re definitely going to be entertained,” Michlitsch said.
“The Nutcracker” is known as one of those perfect starter ballets.
Even if someone has never seen a ballet before, they will be able to understand the story being told and remain entertained throughout.
There’s also an intermission, during which audience members can purchase hot chocolate, cider, cookies and holiday ornaments and gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.