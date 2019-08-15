Walking onto the patio at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter Thursday, smooth country music fills the outdoor dining area.
At first blush, you might think it’s the waves from a country music station piped in for the enjoyment of the bar patrons. Then you see a man at a microphone, and you realize this music isn’t piped in at all.
Geoff Elvee, in a ball cap and dark shades, strums a guitar and plays a full set of mostly original tunes and a few covers. Patio customers talked in time with the music, but never over it. The front row listens intently. Some examine the CDs for sale, perhaps they’ll fork over a few bucks during one of Elvee’s breaks. He’s just released his third album of original music, called "Crazy in the Heart."
As people come and go, Elvee greets them all — many by name. Performing comes naturally to Elvee, but this was not always the path he thought he would follow.
Music has been a part of his life since he started performing in 10th grade — a few talent shows here, a heavy metal band there. After high school he attended Gustavus Adolphus College where he pursued a major in history and took a break from his music. After a few years, Elvee realized that life wasn’t for him, and he dropped out of Gustavus.
He did not get to pursue his song-writing right away. He started a construction business in Mankato after that, but eventually Elvee returned to music.
“I decided to pack everything up in a van and hit the road,” Elvee said. “I just love playing music, writing it, performing it — it’s a high.”
Elvee travelled around the country performing gigs for a while, eventually returning to Minnesota to continue working construction and supporting himself and his music.
“Behind every musician is a day job,” Elvee said.
Elvee’s day job, though — where the work can be quite hazardous — has given him much fodder for stories. He’s even developed a golden rule: Try your best not to work the day that you have a gig.
He’s shot nails through his hands with a nail gun right before a show, smashed the tip of a finger in a door and nearly lost his left hand in a chop saw mishap.
“I had to re-teach my hand how to play guitar again,” Elvee said.
To date, Elvee has many songs and three albums, all telling different stories. Although he stopped pursuing his major in history, this topic is important to Elvee. He includes historical themes that speak to him throughout many of his songs including: a couple about the conflict in Iraq and a song on the Minnesota men who died in a battle at Gettysburg.
He also has written love songs, songs about getting away from it all and pieces that include Minnesotan outdoor themes, as this is his home state.
After years of practicing, writing and performing, Elvee has seen an evolution of country music and audiences.
“It’s all become cover bands and tribute bands. People slowly got less interested in hearing new things,” Elvee said.
Despite the craze for cover bands, Elvee still performs original music as much as possible.
“Gigs are really hard these days because there are so many musicians. I try, as a songwriter, to get into these venues that allow me to do original music,” Elvee said.
Often, he has to divide his time between originals and covers, but as long as he gets to perform some of his own music he seems content. Many country artists do not write or produce their own music, and that may be because it comes with its own set of challenges.
“There’s always tons of obstacles: getting time in the studio, getting the musicians in there and mixing — mixing is the hardest thing. I’m a perfectionist,” Elvee said.
Elvee’s creative efforts don’t go unnoticed; many fans and musicians who have worked with him notice and appreciate his work.
“I’m glad somebody still writes songs like those because, at least with people I come across, they write more pop,” said Dan Neale, a guitarist who has worked with Elvee many times throughout his career.
Elvee says his latest release shows his growth as an artist.
“The new album is one that I’ve been working on for some time. This one is just better. The writing and production has progressed,” Elvee said.
“It sounds like a country artist made a southern rock album, which I really like,” Neale said. “He can write a song about any story.”
Neale also believes Elvee’s music is deeper than most pop country artists, especially in the latest album. This one has a blend of more modern-sounding songs, as well as the traditional sound he is known for.
“If you’re a person who likes country music, you’re going to like Geoff’s music,” Neale said.
This album is part of Elvee’s goal to continue creating and performing his music.
“Obviously the goal is to be a known musician and do it full time,” Elvee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.