As we segue from fall into winter, you might be ready to cozy up indoors with a good book.
We’ve got you covered, with reading recommendations from area librarians and a bookseller. This season, get comfy with any — or all, if you’re feeling ambitious — of the following books.
“The Christmas Spirit”
Author: Debbie Macomber
Genre: Christmas fiction, romance, contemporary, chick lit
Description: Two lifelong friends decide to trade places the week before Christmas and end up finding love along the way in this delightful novel from the queen of holiday stories, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Debbie Macomber.
Recommended by: Hallie Uhrich, assistant library director at North Mankato Taylor Library
“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”
Author: Gabrielle Zevin
Genre: Literary fiction
Description: This title is on our shortlist for Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year. Two friends, often in love but never lovers, come together as creative partners in a world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and ultimately, a kind of immortality.
Recommended by: Kaylin Lu, area people support at the Mankato Barnes & Noble
“The Book of Goose”
Author: Yiyun Li
Genre: Literary fiction
Description: This intimate, unsettling, and elegantly written novel follows two girls from postwar France to a British boarding school and beyond. Exploring themes of memory, creativity, and the complexity of childhood friendship, it is a sharp and evocative character study.
Recommended by: Mairead Small Staid, reference librarian at Blue Earth County Library
“The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas”
Author: James Patterson
Genre: Christmas fiction, mystery
Description: Move over, Dickens; America’s favorite storyteller has written a modern Christmas story for the ages. Every year at Christmastime, Will and Ella Sullivan, and their father, Henry, come to a family agreement: Christmas is a holiday for other people. At their brownstone in Harlem, stockings go unstuffed, tinsel unstrewn, gifts unbought, mistletoe unhung, chestnuts unroasted, carols unplayed, cookies uncooked, a tree un-visible, and guests uninvited. Until guests start arriving anyway. In pairs and sixes, in sevens and tens; they keep coming. And they stay. For 12 long, hard, topsy-turvy, very messy days. That’s when the Sullivans discover that those moments in life that defy hope, expectation, or even imagination, might be the best gifts of all.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“Partners in Crime”
Author: Alisha Rai
Genre: Romance
Description: Mira Patel is a career-driven woman who rejects all attempts at her matchmaker’s pairings, including Naveen Desai, the very first match made. When Naveen finds Mira back in his life, he finds it hard to keep things professional. Through a wild turn of events, the pair find themselves evading jewel thieves and crime bosses, and in the aftermath, they find themselves closer than ever.
Recommended by: Lu
“The Song of the Cell”
Author: Siddhartha Mukherjee
Genre: Science
Description: The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Emperor of All Maladies” is back with a sweeping consideration of the building block of all living things. For those eager to fill the long winter nights with interesting facts and intriguing discoveries, this work of science has a wealth to offer.
Recommended by: Small Staid
“The Diamond Eye”
Author: Kate Quinn
Genre: Historical fiction
Description: The New York Times bestselling author of “The Rose Code” returns with an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story, “The Diamond Eye” is a haunting novel of heroism born of desperation, of a mother who became a soldier, of a woman who found her place in the world and changed the course of history forever.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy”
Author: Clint Hill
Genre: U.S. history
Description: Clint Hill was a secret service agent under five presidents. He was assigned to first lady Jackie Kennedy in 1961 and remained assigned to her until after the 1964 election. Tender moments, private laughs and wild adventures between the two created a deep affection in Hill for one of the most iconic women of all time.
Recommended by: Lu
“The Lost Girls of Willowbrook”
Author: Ellen Marie Wiseman
Genre: Historical fiction, mystery, thriller, suspense
Description: Fact, fiction, and urban legend blend in this haunting story about a young woman mistakenly imprisoned at Willowbrook State School, the real-life institution later shuttered for its horrendous abuses. Sage Winters always knew her sister was a little different even though they were identical twins. They loved the same things and shared a deep understanding, but Rosemary — awake to every emotion, easily moved to joy or tears — seemed to need more protection from the world.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“Forsaken Country”
Author: Allen Eskens
Genre: Mystery, thriller, suspense
Description: Three fathers collide far beyond the reach or safety of the law in this breathtaking thriller from the bestselling and beloved author of “The Stolen Hours” and “The Life We Bury.”
Recommended by: Uhrich and Lu
“The Marriage Portrait”
Author: Maggie O’Farrell
Genre: Literary fiction
Description: Also on the shortlist for Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year. A fictional account of the captivating duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici, who takes her sister’s place as the bride of the ruler of Ferrara, Modena, and Reggio, as she navigates through a troubled court.
Recommended by: Lu
“Mad Honey”
Author: Jodi Picoult
Genre: Mystery, contemporary, romance
Description: “Mad Honey” is a riveting novel of suspense, an unforgettable love story, and a moving and powerful exploration of the secrets we keep and the risks we take in order to become ourselves.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”
Author: Stacy Schiff
Genre: Biography
Description: Looking for a rich and informative biography to immerse yourself in? This portrait by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff provides a vivid, compelling account of one of the founding fathers.
Recommended by: Small Staid
“The Boys from Biloxi”
Author: John Grisham
Genre: Mystery, thriller, legal thriller, historical fiction
Description: The No. 1 New York Times bestselling author returns to Mississippi with the riveting story of two sons of immigrant families who grow up as friends, but ultimately find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Grisham’s trademark twists and turns will keep you tearing through the pages until the stunning conclusion.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“I’m Glad My Mom Died”
Author: Jeannette McCurdy
Genre: Biography
Description: Jeannette McCurdy, one of the stars of the hit Nickelodeon show “iCarly,” opens up about her life as a child star, her struggles and pains caused by her mom, and her life after the show.
Recommended by: Lu
“Our Missing Hearts”
Author: Celeste Ng
Genre: Contemporary, dystopian, literary fiction, science fiction
Description: Our Missing Hearts is an old story made new, of the ways supposedly civilized communities can ignore the most searing injustice. It’s a story about the power — and limitations — of art to create change, the lessons and legacies we pass on to our children, and how any of us can survive a broken world with our hearts intact.
Recommended by: Uhrich
“Shrines of Gaiety”
Author: Kate Atkinson
Genre: Historical fiction
Description: Set in jazz age London, Atkinson’s latest is a Dickensian tale full of colorful characters and a sprawling plot. Rich in atmosphere and intrigue, this novel is one to let yourself sink into and be swept away.
Recommended by: Small Staid
“It Starts with Us”
Author: Colleen Hoover
Genre: Romance
Description: The biggest title of the season! Before “It Ends with Us,” it started with Atlas. This is Atlas’ story, picking up right where “It Ends With Us” left off, revealing more of Atlas’ backstory and following Lily as she embraces a second chance at true love.
Recommended by: Lu
“Haven”
Author: Emma Donoghue
Genre: Historical fiction
Description: From the author of “Room” comes a novel of spiritual striving set in seventh-century Ireland. Three monks set to sea looking for a place seen only in a dream – will they find it? And what else will they find along the way?
Recommended by: Small Staid
“The Stroke of Winter”
Author: Wendy Webb
Genre: Horror, gothic, mystery, thriller
Description: In the tourist town of Wharton, on the coast of Lake Superior, Tess Bell is renovating her old family home into a bed-and-breakfast during the icy dead of winter. As the house’s restoration commences, a shuttered art studio is revealed. Inside are paintings Tess’ late grandfather, beloved and celebrated artist Sebastian Bell, hid away for generations. But these appear to be the works of a twisted mind, almost unrecognizable as paintings she and others familiar with his art would expect. The sinister canvases raise disturbing questions for Tess, sparking nightmares and igniting in her an obsession to unearth the truth around their origins. What evil has been locked away for so many years? The ominous brushstrokes, scratching at the door, and moving shadows begin to pull Tess further and further into the darkness.
Recommended by: Uhrich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.