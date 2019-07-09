Be careful what you wish for when planting ground covers. Most will do exactly that — cover the ground!
For years I have had a healthy crop of creeping thyme. Everywhere. It tends to show up throughout the garden wherever it can find a spot. The good thing is it pulls out easily by the handfuls. It is perfect for stone wall areas or rock gardens in full to half sun.
Creeping thyme is in full bloom right now and buzzing with bees. The foliage is very tiny and masses of it can grow quickly. You don’t have to prune it back in the fall or spring as the new growth will quickly grow and hide the dead stems. To maintain a smaller habit, you can prune it back hard which I do in some areas where it starts to cover my feature rocks!
Creeping thyme, Thymus serpyllum, grows in dense mats that are about 3 inches tall. You can also walk on it and it doesn’t do any damage — not that you can notice, anyway. Depending on the variety, the colors are whites, pinks and lavenders.
One drawback of having a zillion plants is not noticing when some are missing. It was only this week I realized 50 of the alliums I planted in the fall of 2017 never grew last year and, of course, not this year either. Missing are 25 Summer Drummer, and 25 Pink Jewel. How disappointing!
These allium bulbs are listed as zone 4 so they should have survived. Because I have lots of other types of alliums, I can’t blame it on the squirrels or other varmints as I doubt they would have only gotten those two varieties and left the rest.
Garlic Chives are also an allium, and I have them in the perennial garden. They look great in flower mid-summer, but their seed spreads bountifully throughout the garden — another (unintended) ground cover to beware of. To avoid this, as the flowers fade prune them off before the seeds develop. In the early stages, the seeds develop into tiny grass-like plants that are extremely tough to kill by hoeing, pulling or spraying. If left unpruned, the flowers develop into beautiful little seed heads with black shiny seeds in a papery flowerhead. That’s how they trick you into leaving them alone — their ornamental value.
Looking for a new perennial to try? Consider Coreopsis (pronounced kor-ee-OP-sis).
I love SOME of these. Coreopsis have several different species; some are definitely hardier than others. The plants have a composite-type flower, often referred to as a daisy type. Many types have cut-looking edges on their petals and these are referred to as lancelota types.
Nearly all older terms describing plants and plant parts are in Greek. But often we can easily recognize similarities in words. Lancelota, to us means lance or lancing = cut edge. My favorite Coreopsis is Cutting Gold. I start this super hardy type from seed. I plant them in late winter, and by late summer they will fill a 2-gallon pot in one season. That is very fast growth for a desirable (weeds excluded) perennial from seed.
Cutting Gold has thick stems and makes a beautiful addition to bouquets. Flowers on this plant are 2-3” across, and the main bloom period is early summer. Deadhead as the flowers fade and it will have a smaller re-flush. This type is 24-36” tall, so good towards the back of the border.
Thread-leaf types of Coreopsis seem to be not as hardy for our zone 4. At least that has been my experience. On the thread-leaf types, AKA tickseed, the foliage is very threadlike and skinny. The plant looks (to me) like a caterpillar just ate the foliage off. I prefer full, lush plants, so even on their best day I wouldn’t be a fan of this type.
However, it would be perfect for my sister, who loves all her plants with a wispy quality.
Coreopsis comes in yellow, gold, orange, white, pink and bi-colors. Select a site in full sun. It has average water needs and no insect or disease issues (except the appearance of caterpillar defoliation!)
Stop by and see me Saturdays at the Mankato Farmer’s Market – I love meeting my readers!
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for 2019, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the Best Buy parking lot in Mankato. The Tuesday market is held 3:30-6 p.m. at Best Buy. The Thursday market will be held 3:30-6 p.m. at the Food Hub in Old Town, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
