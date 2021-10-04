Q. I’ve heard of a gluten-free diet and have seen a lot of different gluten-free products on the shelves at the grocery store. I’m wondering if eating gluten-free will improve my health.
A. Myths about the gluten-free diet are plentiful, so read on for the facts, including why some people need to avoid gluten, how that is determined and how you can get more help if needed.
What is Gluten?
Gluten is the protein component in the grains wheat, rye and barley. When a person with a condition called celiac disease eats gluten, the villi in the small intestine are damaged, which can lead to problems with malabsorption of nutrients. Celiac is diagnosed with a blood test and small intestine biopsy. The only effective treatment for celiac disease is adherence to a strict, lifelong, gluten-free diet.
Should I Avoid Gluten?
Besides celiac disease, the other reasons to follow a gluten-free diet include a wheat allergy or gluten intolerance (test negative for celiac disease yet still experience symptoms when gluten is eaten). You should always work with a physician and get tested to make sure you have the correct diagnosis. If you have been diagnosed with one of these conditions, then you should avoid gluten. Other than that, there is no evidence that removing gluten from your diet will improve your health. In fact, many foods that contain gluten also provide important nutrients, including fiber, B vitamins and heart-healthy fats. If you’re still not sure or have any questions, reach out to your doctor.
Label Reading for Gluten
If you do have to follow a gluten-free diet, you can still eat a balanced diet that includes all five food groups. Learn to read labels carefully to identify and avoid gluten-containing ingredients. Grocery stores often have a large selection of gluten-free products and retail dietitians are there to help with label reading and product selection.
Need More Help?
Reach out to your local retail dietitian and take part in the variety of services provided to help educate about celiac disease and the gluten-free diet. You’ll be able to sit down and have your questions answered, as well as purse the aisles for label-reading tips and product recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.