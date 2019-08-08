North Mankato Community Day set for Monday
NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato and Messiah Lutheran Church are teaming up for North Mankato Community Day Aug. 12 at the church. This is the third year of the celebration.
The event begins with the North Mankato Farmers’ Market, which runs 3:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a bounce house for the children and a picnic with beef hot dogs and ice cream free to the public. North Mankato’s fire, police, street and other departments will have staff and vehicles in the Lee Boulevard lot west of Messiah.
Live music by the Special Delivery Band, which performs classic pop and country tunes, will take place in the gazebo from 5-6:15 p.m. on the east side of Messiah.
Messiah Lutheran is at the corner of Lor Ray Drive and Lee Boulevard in upper North Mankato.
Farm Bureaus hosting breakfast
MADISON LAKE — The Le Sueur and Blue Earth County Farm Bureaus will host Breakfast on the Farm from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The breakfast will include pancakes for a free-will donation. There will also be an opportunity to visit farm animals and see farm equipment.
The event will take take place at 62536 Lake View Road, Madison Lake.
Rockin’ on the Hill
MANKATO — Outdoor music festival Rockin’ on the Hill will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Good Counsel Hill.
The White Keys and the Pop ROCKS are slated to play.
Tickets cost $15 at the gate. Kids 13 and younger get in free with an adult. Food and beverages will be available.
Visit ktoe.com/event/rockin-on-the-hill-2019/ for more details.
Petting zoo to visit library
MANKATO — The Hasse Family Petting Zoo will visit 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Visitors will see a mini horse, donkey, potbellied pigs, alpacas and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Auditions for “Deer Camp”
NEW ULM — “Deer Camp” auditions will take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at State Street Theater Co.
There are roles available for four men. First-time actors are welcome to audition. Auditions will consist of a cold read from the script and singing.
Call 507-359-9990 for more information.
Presentation planned on CBD products
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action will host a panel discussion on hemp products from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday.
The panel will focus on the growing use of hemp products in Minnesota. It will feature Mankato pharmacist Mark Frost among others.
The presentation is free for VINE members, and $5 for non-members. Registration is required by Monday. Call 507-386-5586 to register.
