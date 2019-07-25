NCHS holds book talk on treaties
ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Historical Society will be hosting a book talk at 7 p.m. today at the Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave.
Author Martin Case will speak about his book “The Relentless Business of Treaties” and how making treaties for land cessions with Native American nations transformed human relationships to the land.
Tickets are $3 for the public or free for NCHS members.
Copies of Case’s book are available for purchase at the Treaty Site History Center for $17.95 plus tax.
For more information, call 507-934-2160.
Medicare class set in Nicollet
NICOLLET — The Senior LinkAge Line through the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring an educational presentation on Medicare from 1-3 p.m. today at Nicollet Public School Media Center, 1 Pine St.
Participants will learn the basics of Medicare and their coverage options in Minnesota. They will also learn how to research these options using non-biased tools.
Class size is limited.
To register or for more information, call 1-800-333-2433.
State Street presents ‘Beauty’
NEW ULM — The State Street Theater Company’s performances of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begin Friday at the theater, 1 N. State St.
The show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug 3.
Tickets are $12.50 in advance or $15 at the door.
Advanced tickets are available at New Ulm Chamber, Hy-Vee and online at Statestreetnewulm.org.
Hike to teach about mushrooms
WATERVILLE — The public is invited to join a mushroom walk starting 10 a.m. Saturday in the Townsend Woods Scientific Nature Area northeast of Waterville.
Hikers will join a DNR ecologist as they identify common mushroom and other fungal species, as well as how they fit into the Big Woods ecology.
The walk will take place rain or shine. Long pants and long sleeves along with appropriate footwear are strongly encouraged.
There is a half-mile hike to get into the woodland. There is no shelter, drinking water or restroom at the SNA.
Directions to Townsend Woods SNA: From Morristown, drive 0.75 miles west on Highway 60, then 3.6 miles northwest on Rice County Road 99, then 0.5 mile north on Le Sueur Ave.
The park is in the lot on the east side.
Historian to talk about Vietnam
MANKATO — Local historian Arn Kind will present “Vietnam: The American Dilemma” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Special focus will be placed on Minnesota’s role in and contribution to the war.
The program is suited for ages 11 to adults.
For more information, call 507-304-4020.
VINE offers end of life programs
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action is offering two presentations to help people prepare for end of life planning.
Both programs are free for VINE members and cost $5 for non-members.
Get Your Ducks in a Row will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VINE staff will provide guidance for gathering and storing significant personal information so it’s available to loved ones after you die. Register by Monday.
A guidebook can be purchased for $10 and includes all the information you will need.
Five Wishes will take place from 1-2:30 Thursday, Aug 1.
VINE staff will help you plan for care at the end of life and express how you want to be treated. The presentation includes a 30-minute DVD with instructions on how to complete your Five Wishes documents. Register by Tuesday.
An additional cost of $5 covers the Five Wishes document for all participants.
To register for either or both presentations, call 507-386-5586.
Public invited to visit dairy farm
NEW ULM — Family Night on the Dairy Farm will be celebrated 5-8 p.m. today at the Steve and Kerry Hoffman Farm, 18868 140th Ave., New Ulm.
Visitors can see a working dairy farm, take a tour, pet calves, enjoy dairy treats, see exhibits and displays, go on a hayride, learn about cow care, participate in kids’ activities and more.
The event is free except for a $3 charge for a picnic meal, which includes a cheeseburger or hot dog, chips and milk (limited to 400 meals).
The sponsors are the Farm-City Hub Club and the Hoffman family.
‘Grilling for Good’ planned in St. PeterST. PETER — A barbecue luncheon Saturday called “Grilling for Good” will benefit the St. Peter Food Shelf.
The lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. on Park Row and Highway 169, next to Arrow Ace Hardware
Arrow Ace Hardware, River’s Edge Hospital and Family Fresh Market have partnered together along with Ace Hardware’s grilling expert, Chef Jason Morse, to host “Grill Skills BBQ Class” after the lunch.
Morse will be preparing the meal. The menu includes pulled-pork sandwiches, smoked chicken legs, watermelon sticks, coleslaw and potato salad. Suggested donation is $10 per plate.
