‘13th’ film viewing, panel planned
MANKATO — Centenary United Methodist Church and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council will host a panel and viewing of Netflix documentary “13th” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Centenary, 501 S. Second St. The documentary looks at the Criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison system.
Following the screening, local police will participate in a panel discussion.
Auditions set for Chorale
MANKATO — The Minnesota Valley Chorale is holding auditions for new members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Hall.
The chorale is a group of vocalists who gather to rehearse and perform vocal works from masters such as Mozart to contemporary composers like Whitacre.
Visit minnesotavalleychorale.org for more information.
Ardent Mills seeks proposals
MANKATO — Ardent Mills is looking for proposals for a temporary public art installation at its Old Town Mankato location.
Designs will be painted onto a piece of plywood that will go into one of the window wells at the east-facing wall of the mill.
Submissions are due Friday, Aug. 23.
The full request for proposals can be found at twinriversarts.org/public-art.
Call 507-387-2387 for more information.
Waseca library hosts escape room
WASECA — The Waseca Public Library will host an escape room during the libraries’ opening hours Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 22.
Teams will have 45 minutes to solve the puzzles and clues. Registration is open to teens, families and adults.
Call 507-835-2910 to register or for more details.
BCHS holding medicine show
MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Historical Society is putting on its annual old-fashioned medicine show Saturday at the Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Performances will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The show will include questionable fortune tellers, sly pickpockets and more.
Call 507-345-5566 for more details.
Fly-in/drive-in breakfast Sunday
MANKATO — The Experimental Aircraft Association will be hosting a fly-in/drive-in breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Pilots in command and children younger than age 5 are free.
Advanced tickets are $8 and $9 at the door. Breakfast will include homemade pancakes, eggs and sausage.
Funds will go to scholarships for local high school students hoping to be pilots or mechanics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.