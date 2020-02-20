Chili cookoff to raise funds
MANKATO — A chili cookoff/fundraiser’s proceeds will be used to research rare diseases and genetic disorders.
The second annual Chillin’ for a Cure is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Loyola, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Cups of chili may be purchased during the event that includes a vendor fair, bake sale, games and activities for children.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
Workshop focuses on ag conservation
MANKATO — A USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service representative will be the keynote speaker at a workshop for farmers, including renters, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato, Good Counsel Drive.
Kristin Brennan is a state soil scientist for Minnesota. She will discuss the basics of soil health and provide details about state and federal programs available that support farmland conservation.
Farmers, landowners and Soil and Water Conservation District staff will be represented on a panel discussion.
Attendees will receive a toolkit of resources and ideas for farmland owners, tips for improving communication between owners and renters, and information on the Minnesota tax credit for selling/renting to beginning farmers.
The workshop is offered by the Land Stewardship Project in partnership with the Living Earth Center.
Participants are requested to donate $20 to cover the costs of their meal and a tool kit.
To register, contact Robin Moore at (320) 269-2105 or rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org.online; or go to: rentitoutright.eventbrite.com.
Montgomery celebrates Mardi Gras
MONTGOMERY — A Czech-style Mardis Gras celebration is planned noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion club in Montgomery.
Masopust will featured Czech cuisine, a costume ball and folk dance performances. The Charlie Sticha Band will perform.
General admission is $5 for ages 16 and older.
Show to benefit elder meal program
ST. PETER — A theater-in-the-round/blues music presentation 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Peter High School is a fundraiser for the East African Elder Meal program.
“Thunder Knocking on the Door” is a mythical tale featuring a shapeshifter, a blind songstress and a guitar duel that takes place on the Mississippi Delta.
The production’s score is by five-time Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’.
Audience members should be at least age 14 or older.
There is no admission fee; however, seating must be reserved. To reserve a ticket, call 934-3048, Ext. 1.
Donations to the elder meal program will be collected at the door.
MSU features choral concerts
MANKATO — Minnesota State University Department of Music’s winter choral concerts are scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
“The Word Rises” concerts will feature an evening of word and song in collaboration with the university’s creative writing Program.
MSU’s choral ensembles include a concert choir, chamber singers and the University Chorale.
Concert admission is $9. To purchase tickets online, go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.
For more information, call 389-5549.
Symposium registration opens
MANKATO — The Boy in Blue Memorial committee has slated its eighth annual Civil War Symposium 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
“Setting the Stage for War: 1860”is the theme for this year’s symposium. Guest speaker is Nancy Koester, the author of “Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Spiritual Life” and a winner of the Minnesota Book Award.
Symposium features include presentations, costumed interpreters, storytelling and interactive exhibits, panel discussions, Civil War era music, books and authors.
Participants must register by March 20 if they intend to make reservations for the symposium’s lunch.
Information about the symposium may be found at: www.boyinblue.org or email: julie@mnheritage.com.
Event to fund aeration systems
LAKE CRYSTAL — A fundraiser is planned to help pay for aeration systems on Lake Crystal and Loon Lake.
The all-you-can-eat fish feed is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294.
The menu includes deep-fat-fried beer-batter pollack, baked potatoes, pork and beans, and bread.
The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for youths age 6-12.
The event is sponsored by Crystal-Loon Lake Recreation.
Concert features guest saxophonist
MANKATO — The University Jazz Maverick Big Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Aven.
The group is directed by Douglas Snapp, director of jazz studies.
The concert features saxophonist David Halliday.
Halliday has performed with a wide variety of artists, including Kurt Elling, Ben Folds, The Four Tops and Wynton Marsalis.
General admission is $9. To purchase tickets online, go to: http://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call 389-5549.
