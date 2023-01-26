Ericksons concert
set at Arts Center
ST. PETER — The Ericksons will perform a ticketed show 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
The duo features sisters Bethany Valentini and Jenny Kapernick, who launched their performing career in 2006 at venues in and around New York City. Now based in St. Peter and Henderson, the duo has been featured on The Current 89.3FM, and on the Twin Cities Public Television series "MN Original."
After a seven-year break from recording, The Ericksons are planning to record a fifth album this year.
Tickets to the arts center show cost $20 and may be purchased in advance at the arts center or online at: artscentersp.org.
Fundraiser planned
at Lake Washington
LAKE WASHINGTON — Supporters of the Mankato Family YMCA Summer Camp program will jump into the icy waters of Lake Washington Feb. 11 to raise funds for summer camps.
The second annual Penguin Plunge begins 11 a.m. near Westwood Marina.
Two-member teams pledge to raise at least $200. This year’s goal is to reach $15,000. A silent auction and a benefit lunch also are planned.
Saturday is the registration deadline. To register, go to: tinyurl.com/ymcapenguinplunge.
Donations may be made at: tinyurl.com/ymcaplungedonate.
Support group
meetings resume
MANKATO — An in-person support group is again available for families and friends of people with mental illnesses.
The free National Alliance for Mental Illness group meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, near the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
Participants should use the rear entryway to the church.
For more information, call Diane at 358-7804.
Planetarium show
features comets
MANKATO — Comets — including Halley's and a recent discovery soon be visible in the night sky — will be discussed during planetarium shows at Mankato East High School.
Shows begin 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no admission fee; however, tickets are required. To reserve tickets, go to: www.ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
Cafè event offers
repair, skill advice
MANKATO — A repair and skills cafè is slated 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Participants will be offered assistance with various repairs that involve stitching and other skills. Volunteers will be on hand to provide instruction in songwriting, mat cutting, chain maille making, book binding, knitting and other arts and crafts.
There is no admission fee.
Park trails to be
lit with candles
FAIRFAX — A candlelight event is slated 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Fort Ridgely State Park.
The 1-mile trail starts at the park's chalet and is suitable for snowshoers or hikers of all ages.
Participants may drop in at any time during the event. Hot cocoa will be served at the end of the trail, near a bonfire.
For weather-related alerts, call 426-7840 or go to: mndnr.gov/fortridgely.
