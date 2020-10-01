Night Out event set in N. Mankato
NORTH MANKATO — Residents of North Mankato may attend their city’s National Night Out 6 p.m. Tuesday at Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
Participants will make s’more treats using the park’s fire pits during the event, which is an opportunity for community members and police to meet.
Outdoor concert planned in New Ulm
NEW ULM — An outdoor concert, “Music on the Steps,” will be performed 2-6 p.m. Saturday near the State Street Theater’s steps, 1 North State St.
Musicians performing include Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle, Machiko and The Donner Party.
Food will be available for purchase during the free concert.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up outdoors near the theater. The theater’s bathrooms will be open to concert-goers.
Donations will be accepted.
Watercolor exhibit opening Friday
MANKATO — Dinah Langsjøen’s watercolor exhibit “Nostalgia in Nature” will be displayed Friday through Oct. 18 at The 410 Project gallery, 523 S. Front St.
Gallery hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Friday and 3-6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about the gallery space or to request an exhibit, send an email to: the410project@hotmail.com.
Library offers outdoor storytime
NORTH MANKATO — Storytime in the Park begins 4 p.m. Wednesday at Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
The stories read by Miss Michelle as well as accompanying activities are geared for pre-school and elementary school children.
Participants should wear face masks and practice social distancing during the free event.
Hot spot, backpack use available
WASECA — Patrons of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System locations may check out Wi-Fi hot spot equipment and backpacks filled with outdoor adventure materials.
The system’s libraries are in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waterville and Waseca.
A hot spot may be used for three weeks by a patron before it is due for return to the library’s circulation desk. The library system’s inventory includes 20 hot spots that allow users to connect to the internet without having to purchase data plans.
Backpacks filled with nature guides, binoculars, bug catchers and specimen jars may be checked out from Elysian, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland and Waseca libraries. The backpacks are provided through the Get Outdoors project funded by the Barb Penny Youth Fund.
For more information about hot spots and backpacks, call 835-2910.
