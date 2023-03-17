Scouts collecting food donations
MANKATO — Boy Scouts of America Twin Valley Council is participating in a food drive for area emergency pantries.
Donations for the Scouting For Food drive will be collected Saturday. Area residents who had messages posted on their front doors may participate by putting non-perishable food items in plastic bags to be placed near the entrances to their homes before 9 a.m. Saturday. Scouting For Food notes should be attached to the filled bags.
Monetary donations may be made online through Saturday at: www.twinvalleybsa.org/food. For more information, call 387-3123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.