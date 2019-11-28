Gag House tours offered
NEW ULM — Tours of the Wanda Gag House, 226 N Washington St., New Ulm, will be offered Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, with children’s activities, including storytimes, from 10-11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
TubaChristmas event slated
MANKATO — Area tuba players are invited to perform together during a TubaChristmas event at GSR Fine Arts Festival Saturday at Mankato Civic Center.
Registration is 10:30 a.m. and rehearsal begins at 11 a.m. at the festival. The performance is 1 p.m.
Tuba players should bring musical stands and dress in festive colors.
The registration fee is $10.
TubaChristmas marks its 46th anniversary this year. Harvey Phillips conceived the idea in 1974 as a tribute to his teacher and mentor, William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902.
For more information, call 304-2915.
Montgomery hosts parade, fireworks
MONTGOMERY — The 27th annual Montgomery Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Dec. 5 marks the opening of the holiday season for the town.
A 45-minute parade of lighted floats begins 6:30 p.m. at the north end of First Street. Participants include Schell’s Hobo Quartet, the Govenaires of St. Peter, Lakelander Chorus, Tri-City United High School Drum Line, The Amazing Hoopsters and Black Diamonds Dance Team.
Food and refreshments may be purchased from vendors stationed along the parade route.
The 7:30 p.m. fireworks show will be choreographed to holiday music.
MSU dancers to perform
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s dance and theater program will host performances Dec. 6-8 in Ted Paul Theatre at the Performing Arts Center.
Fall Dance concerts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 will feature eight pieces choreographed by both faculty and students and featuring 44 student performers.
Concert highlights include a contemporary ballet performance choreographed by Andreas Guest Artist and MSU adjunct faculty member Allison Doughty Marquesen. The concert also features work from three other guest artists from MSU: Timothy Berry, Michael Thursby and Gwen Nell Westerman.
Fall Dance Concert tickets cost $10. Discounts are available for ages 65 and older, youths younger than age 16, MSU students and groups.
A student dance showcase will take place 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Showcase tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door.
The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center, or single tickets can be bought online at: MSUTheatre.com. Call the Box Office at 507-389-6661.
Nativity pageant begins Dec. 13
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s 34th annual nativity pageant will be presented 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 on the grounds of Springfield Area Community Center.
There is no admission fee to observe the pageant that was “Best of Minnesota Live Nativity” by WCCO television viewers in 2017.
The outdoor pageant features a local cast, a community chorus and live animals, including camels.
The Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association is the official sponsor of the event with volunteers from all of Springfield’s churches participating.
The pageant is funded by a summer burger feed, a holiday luncheon and cookie sale, and donations.
Parade of Lights scheduled Friday
NEW ULM — The 31st annual New Ulm Parade of Lights begins 6 p.m. Friday along Minnesota Street between Second South and Fourth North.
New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is the main sponsor for the 60-unit parade planned in conjunction with many family-friendly holiday events also slated Friday.
For more information, go to: www.newulm.com.
Art Center plans exchange event
ST. PETER — Creative types who want to swap art pieces or donate fiber supplies may participate in a drop-off activity 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Arts Center of Saint Peter, S. Minnesota Ave.
The activity, planned in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday, offers participants an opportunity to declutter their homes and studios, as well as a way to help stock the arts center new fiber studio.
Participants in the art swap may bring one or more pieces of original art to the center. There is no fee to drop off art; however, a $10 donation will be accepted for each item selected to take home.
People who donate bring gently used tools and materials for fiber arts will receive an in-kind gift receipt.
Christmas at Christ Chapel set
ST. PETER — “Love Beyond Borders” is this year’s theme for Gustavus Adolphus College’s annual Christmas in Christ Chapel.
A limited number of tickets are available for the 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 service. All other services are sold out.
The Dec. 7 service will be livestreamed. To purchase tickets or to watch the Dec. 7 service, go online at: gustavus.edu/ccc.
The 2018 Christmas in Chris Chapel service will be broadcast on public television stations throughout the country this holiday season.
