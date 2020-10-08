Library promotes card sign-up
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., is joining with the American Library Association to encourage Library Card Sign-up Month.
In conjunction with the promotion, the library will forgive fines for overdue books that are returned this month.
The library is offering a superhero scavenger hunt for children, prizes and special book displays.
Forum to focus on wind power
NORTH MANKATO — The managing director for Juhl Clean Energy Assets is the guest speaker for a Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday.
Clay Norrbom will discuss wind power and his experience in the industry’s design, manufacture, operation and maintenance factors.
There is no registration fee. The forum can be accessed via Zoom using the meeting ID number: 970 2361 7456 and the passcode: 174427.
Family Academy registration opens
MANKATO — Registration has opened for Mankato Area Public Schools’ Family Academy virtual workshops designed to help children be successful. Sessions are offered at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Workshops include:
• Early Learning Center Department staff will offer parents of young children ideas for outdoor nature play and and suggest resources.
• Kim Mueller, college and career readiness coordinator, and Holly Evans school counselor, will discuss how sixth-through 12th-grade students can explore career pathways, make college preparations and find out about dual credit opportunities.
• Amanda Bomstad, school counselor, and Molly Fox, school social worker, will offer tools and strategies for teens to manage stress and anxiety.
• Melanie Helling, assessment, research and evaluation coordinator, and Rachel Moeller, K-12 literacy coordinator, will discuss student literacy assessments.
Sarah Morrison, professional development coordinator, and Travis Olson, director of teaching and learning, will discuss standards-based grading.
Registration is required. To register by telephone or for more information, call 387-5501.
VINE announces events
MANKATO — VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., is sponsoring several free programs during October.
An in-person caregiver support group meets 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. Safety protocols will be in place and advance registration is required.
To register for the support group, call Carol Ries at 386-5571.
VINE is offering several virtual programs throughout the month, including:
• League of Women Voters presentation 10 a.m. Friday. A representative of the non-partisan volunteer organization will answer questions about voting options.
• “Courage is Contagious” at 2 p.m. Tuesday. A TED Talk viewing about an artist’s response to the 2014 protests at Ferguson, Missouri; followed by facilitated discussion.
• “The Winding Story of the Minnesota River” 2 p.m. Oct. 15 by Minneopa State Park naturalist Scott Kudelka.
• “Author Series: Peter Bloedel:” 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Bloedel is a performer and author.
• Computer University: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Mankato Computer Technology’s Colin Chambers, along with and Trevor Waagner, will answer questions common to computer users. Participants’ questions should be emailed to: mikel@vinevolunteers.com by Oct. 16.
• Travel Forum: “Arabia Steamboat Museum” 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Mike Lagerquist, VINE staff, will discuss the 1856 wreck of a steamboat on the Missouri River, the men who salvaged the boat and the museum they started.
• “Mount Kato Begun by Local Family” 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Gregg Andersen, grandson of founders Harvey and Dolly Andersen, will discuss the history of the Mankato ski hill.
• “Should We Rename Sibley Park?” 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Jameel Haque, director of Kessel Institute for Peace, will discuss the naming of a Mankato Park for Col. Henry Sibley, what criteria should be used if the park’s name is changed and some possible new names.
• “There is No Such Thing As Being Non-racist” 2 p.m. Oct. 27. A TED Talk viewing and facilitated discussion.
For information on how to register for virtual programs, call 386-5576.
Drive-in movie slated
NORTH MANKATO — A “ghostly” family-friendly movie will be shown outdoors 6:30 p.m. Saturday from the Fire Station 2 parking lot near Howard Drive.
Participants may view a movie (either “Casper” or “Coco”) from their vehicles. There is no admission fee.
North Mankato Taylor Library is sponsoring the drive-in movie.
Center hosts Holiday Market
ST. PETER — An 11-week Holiday Market is being offered as an alternative to The Art Center of Saint Peter’s traditional Holiday Fare event.
Prints and photography by local artisans may be purchased during the first segment of Holiday Market which kicked off Wednesday at the arts center, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., and continues through Oct. 25.
The center is open to shoppers 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Health safety protocols will be in the place.
Lions sponsor 2020 Diabetes Rally
MANKATO — The Lions’ Clubs of Mankato and Eagle Lake are hosting their 2020 Lions Diabetes Rally as a virtual event Saturday. Activities kick off 9 a.m. Saturday with a presentation by keynote speaker Jean Lundquist.
Participants in the rally’s walk begin at 9:30 a.m. on routes of their choosing.
The event’s link opens at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. To participate, use the Zoom meeting ID: 550 110 7565 and passcode: 5WFYFJ
This is the third year area Lions members have sponsored the event in support of the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation and Camp Sweet Life.
The clubs hope to maintain the amount raised at last year’s rally — about $15,000.
Supporters also may send donations to: Mankato Sunrise Lions Club, P.O. Box 2175, Mankato, MN 56003.
