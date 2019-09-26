‘Superstar’ shows slated
MANKATO — Mankato Playhouse is presenting nine performance of a rock opera about the final days of Jesus’ life.
The theater group’s inaugural “Jesus Christ Superstar” show is Friday at Mankato Event Center, Suite 10, 12 Civic Center Plaza.
Dinner seating is 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Attendees with show-only tickets will be seated at 7 p.m.
The Sunday matinee schedule is lunch seating at 12:30 p.m. and show-only seating at 1:30 p.m.
Admission tickets to the show are $17. Tickets including the cost of a meal are $45.
For show dates and more information, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com.
Party on the Prairie Oct. 5
NORTH MANKATO — A fall festival 2-7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Benson Park will include a scarecrow walk, bounce house, hayrides, live music and a corn pit.
Party on the Prairie is sponsored by the city of North Mankato.
Community members planning to attend should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Lindbergh talk offered
MANKATO — Local historian Arn Kind will discuss the life of early aviator Charles Lindbergh 1-3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
There is no admission fee for the one-man presentation “Lucky Lindy”; however, attendees must register by Tuesday.
Kind’s presentation is funded in part by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund and is offered by VINE in partnership with Blue Earth County Library.
For more information or to register visit: www.vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Harvest festival slated a Minneopa
MANKATO — An evening of old-fashioned outdoor fall activities are planned 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday on the waterfalls side of Minneopa State Park.
Harvest Fest activities include an apple press demonstration and a short hike along a candle-lit trail.
A bonfire will be lit in the picnic area. Marshmallows will be provided.
Participants may bring food to grill and flashlights.
There is no fee to attend this event, but vehicle permits are required to drive in the park.
The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Minneopa, a nonprofit volunteer organization.
Minneopa State Park is off Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Series offers tips to prevent falls
MANKATO — A program designed for people at risk of falling begins 9 a.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
“Stepping On” is a seven-week program offered in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System.
Participants will be shown simple strength and balance exercises and how to get back up properly if they fall. Information will be provided about removing and avoiding hazards and how vision, hearing, medication and footwear may affect risk of falling.
For information about registration and cost, call 386-5573.
Passes offered to older adults
MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools residents age 62 and older are eligible for complimentary passes to school concerts, plays, games and other public school events.
For more information about VIP Gold Card, call the district’s central office at 387-1868; the activity offices at East High School 207-3628, or West High School, 207-3921.
Volunteers needed to collect seeds
MANKATO — Minneopa State Park’s annual prairie seed collection activity 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday begins at the waterfalls side of the park west of Mankato.
Volunteers meet at the picnic shelter for a brief orientation, then go out as a group to collect and sort native seeds.
Prior experience is not necessary. Participants should wear gloves and footwear and clothing appropriate for working in uneven terrain and among tall grasses and plants.
Pre-registered volunteers are eligible for a free daily state park vehicle permit. To register for Saturday’s activity, send an email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Minneopa State Park is off Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Camp caretakers to be honored
MADISON LAKE — A couple will be honored Sunday for serving for many years at Camp Patterson, 5050 Patterson Road, Madison Lake.
A retirement party for Allan and Joanne Starke noon to 3 p.m. Sunday includes a 1:30 p.m. program.
Lunch will be provided. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
RSVPs may be submitted at: celebratestarke.rsvpify.com.
Driver discount programs slated
MANKATO — Vehicle drivers age 55 and older who complete refresher courses may be eligible for insurance discounts.
Minnesota Highway Safety Center 55+ Driver Discount classes are scheduled in Mankato on 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lincoln Community Center; and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 at VINE Adult Community Center.
For more information, call 888-234-1294.
ATV safety class planned
ST. JAMES — Watonwan County Sheriff’s Department is sponsoring an ATV safety class 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James Human Services Office.
Participants must be age 11 or older.
Registration is required.
To register or for more information, call 375-2579 or send an email to: barry.gulden@co.watonwan.mn.us.
