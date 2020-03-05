Fundraiser supports CF research
ST. PETER — Food, bingo games and a silent auction are planned during a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 3-5 p.m. March 14 at St. Peter Red Men Club, 412 S. Third St.
Hot-beef sandwiches, chips, pickles and desserts may be purchased during the event.
Bingo players must be age 18 or older.
Naturalist to discuss state parks
NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota’s 75 state parks will be highlighted during a presentation 7 p.m. March 17 at Belgrade United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.
Minneopa area naturalist Scott Kuldelka is the speaker for the event sponsored by Mankato Paddling and Outings Club.
There is no admission fee.
Program to focus on gratitude
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System’s “Discover Gratitude” virtual challenge March 30 to May is a program designed to aid participants in the practice of mindful thankfulness.
Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others, and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.
Many sources agree that having a positive outlook on life can help improve your mental well-being, said Sara Carstens, director of community engagement and wellness, in a Mayo Clinic Health System press release.
The challenge is for people of all ages.
Information about Discover Gratitude classes and events and how to register for the challenge is available at: mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
Youth orchestra benefit slated
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Chocolate and Chamber event is slated for March 13 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 546 Grant Ave.
The annual benefit for the orchestra will feature performances by MAYSO’s chamber strings as well as four groups of adult chamber musicians.
Chocolate desserts and savory appetizers will be served and a silent auction is planned.
All proceeds will be used to benefit MAYSO. Tickets prices are $15 ($25 for a pair of tickets) and may be purchased in advance at Holy Rosary Parish Center or online at: www.mayso.net.
Solar options topic for forum
NORTH MANKATO — Brian Ross, program director for Great Plains Institute, is the presenter for Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s March forum 9-11 a.m. March 13 at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Ross will discuss SolSmart, a designation program that focuses on solar energy options for communities.
There is no admission fee.
Brain tumor survivor to discuss book
ST. PETER — Author Kelly Fosso Rodenberg will discuss her experiences and her book “There’s Something Going On Upstairs” 6 p.m. March 12 at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
After a brain scan revealed a golf-ball-sized tumor above her right ear, Fosso Rodenberg found herself on a new unchartered path.
Her books will available for sale following the program. A share of proceeds will be used to benefit brain tumor research.
Film discusses 19th Amendment
ST. PETER — Nicollet County Historical Society will host a screening of “Not For Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony” 7 p.m. today at Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N Minnesota Ave., on the north edge of St. Peter.
There is no admission fee.
The documentary tells the story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, who led the fight to win voting rights for women. Their more than half-century struggle led to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920.
New poets group to meet
NORTH MANKATO — Poets interested in receiving input on improving their work and meeting others who write poetry may attend a new meeting 6 p.m. March 24 at North Mankato Taylor Library’s conference room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Prairie Poets members will share poems with one another for feedback as well as explore writing and revision techniques.
The group is open to poets ages 18 and older.
Registration is not required.
