Workshop features state’s poet laureate
MANKATO — The poet laureate of Minnesota, Gwen Westerman, will lead a free workshop 1-3 p.m. today at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Poets of all levels may participate. Registration is not required.
Westerman is a professor at Minnesota State University, as well as an award-winning poet and artist.
For information about the workshop, call 304-4022.
LEEP fundraiser ball game tonight
MANKATO — LEEP Legends 2022, a family-friendly softball fundraising event, begins 5:30 p.m. today at ISG Field, 601 Reed St.
First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
The celebrity softball game is a benefit for the nonprofit Leisure Education for Exceptional People. The seventh annual LEEP Legends GSW Exterior Specialists vs. Country Financial teams include well-known community members.
Tickets are $25 for ages 15 and older; $15 for ages 4-14. Online tickets are available at: secure.qgiv.com/for/lelege20.
Concessions will be available at the event.
For more information, call the LEEP office at 387-5122.
5K benefit for BENCHS slated
NORTH MANKATO — The Running for Rescues 5K will return to North Mankato for its fifth year Aug. 28.
The pet-friendly 5K fun run and walk is a benefit for Blue Earth County Humane Society and new charity partners Mending Spirits and the Brown County Humane Society.
Registration and volunteer information are available at: www.runningforrescues5k.com.
New Ulm youth to perform one-acts
NEW ULM — Members of Brown County’s Healthy Communities-Healthy Youth will present one-act plays 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at The Grand Kabaret, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Tickets cost $5 and may be purchased at the door.
Actors will perform “The Internet is Distract-OH LOOK A KITTEN!” by Ian McWethy and “World Without Memory” by Seth Kramer.
Learning series offers several July programs
MANKATO — Lifelong Learners has slated several programs this month.
Offerings include:
• “Astronomy: Extragalactic Discoveries” — 2-4 p.m. today at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd. The presenter is Paul Eskridge, astronomy professor at Minnesota State University.
• “Brain Injury Basics” — 2 p.m. Tuesday. The virtual program will offer information about brain injury basics, its relevance to the older population, where to get support and resources. The presenter is Ntianu Carter, education and community outreach coordinator with the Minnesota Brain Injury and Minnesota Stroke Association.
• “Stories from Antarctica” — 1-3 p.m. Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St. The presenter is Julia Battern, a life science teacher at Mankato East High School who recently was part of a study expedition to Antartica.
The cost for non-members to participate is $10. For more information and to sign up for virtual presentation, call 389-2011, email a request to LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu or visit: link.mnsu.edu/lll.
Choir announces next sing-a-long
MANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus will present its second Summer SingAlong 10 a.m. July 21 at School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
The chorus is designed for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and care partners. Participants join in singing uplifting and well-known music led by the chorus’ music director, Kristin Ziemke.
The upcoming singalong is offered as an opportunity to check out the chorus, especially for those who are interested in joining the fall session.
The third Summer SingAlong of the season is set for Aug. 18.
There is no cost or registration required for participants. For more information, email a request to katoactonalz@yahoo.com or visit: www.singinghillschorus.org.
