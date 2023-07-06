Free blues festival slated in Madelia
MADELIA — A free blues festival is slated Saturday as part of Madelia’s Park Days summer celebration.
Watona Park Blues Festival opens at 11:40 a.m. in the riverside park location on the south central area of Madelia.
The entertainment schedule is: 11:40 a.m., Billy & The Bangers; 1:30 p.m., Bambi Alexandra; 3:20 p.m., Everett Smithson Band; and 5:10 p.m., Inside Straight Band.
For a full list of Park Days activities, go to:
visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
Programs to focus on Chinese culture, music
WASECA — Programs focusing on traditional Chinese instruments and folklore will be presented at public libraries in Waseca County next week. COMPAS teaching artists Zhang Ying and Rhonda Lund are the presenters.
There is no admission fee and the programming is suitable for audiences of all ages.
The program schedule is:
Monday — 1 p.m., Janesville Public Library; 4 p.m., Waldorf Public Library.
Tuesday — 10 a.m., New Richland Public Library; 1 p.m., Waseca Public Library; 4 p.m., Waterville Public Library.
Wednesday — 10 a.m., Montgomery Public Library; 1 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.
ere is no admission fee for the event funded by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Shakespeare to be performed in park
MANKATO — A free performance of William Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” will be presented 6 p.m. July 14 at Schwickert Bandshell in Sibley Park.
The approximately 90-minute production by Starling Shakespeare Company is appropriate for theatre-goers of all ages.
“As You Like It” explores themes of love, identity, and the transformative power of nature.
For more information, visit: starlingshakespearecompany.com.
