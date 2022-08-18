Threshing bee set over weekend
BUTTERFIELD — A threshing bee is planned Saturday and Sunday at Butterfield’s Voss Park.
Attractions include tractor parades 2:15 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday; equipment demonstrations and live entertainment. Performers include Bullypulpit Bluegrass and Becky Buller.
Attendees may visit the event’s pioneer village and tractor displays.
Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older. Ages 12 and younger will not be charged an admission fee.
Workshop offered to caregivers
MANKATO — A workshop for caregivers begins 6 p.m. Tuesday at Catholic Charities’ Mankato office, 201 N. Broad St.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a free six-week program offered by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota through Sept. 27.
Registrations are due today and may be made by calling 507-458-9687 or emailing a request to: mcassem@ccsomn.org
Orchestra seeking string musicians
NEW ULM — Two Rivers Community Orchestra is seeking string musicians to join its group.
Evening rehearsals begin Aug. 28 at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 1630 Oakwood Ave, New Ulm.
The regional orchestra’s fall concert is slated 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Martin Luther College.
Musicians interested in joining the orchestra may contact TRCO at: tworiversorchestra@gmail.com.
Library features youths’ arts
ST. PETER — Participants in St. Peter Community and Family Education’s sPARK Mobile Art Studio are displayed their works at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
The youths’ exhibit may be viewed during library hours through Sept. 2.
BCHS offers tours of pioneer cemetery
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is hosting a series of commemorative events this week to mark the 160th anniversary of the Dakota War, including tours Sunday of the Pioneer Section of the New Ulm City Cemetery.
The guided tours highlight historical personalities of Brown County’s past as well as the funerary art and symbolism of various gravestones.
Reservations are required for the hourlong tours. Tickets cost $5 and must be paid for in advance.
For reservations or for more information, email: education@browncountyhistorymn.org or call 233-2621.
Golf event honors those who serve
MANKATO — Mankato Golf Club is hosting Tee It Up for the Troops Aug. 29.
The event combines golf games with an inspirational ceremony to honor military veterans and people in active duty.
The event is open to the public.
Tee it Up for the Troops is a nonprofit that works with communities across the country to organize golf events to raise funds for partnering veterans service organizations.
For more information, visit: www.teeitupforthetroops.org or call 952-646-2490.
Sweet corn meal supports Y Club
MANKATO — An annual corn roast is slated 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Mankato West High School’s parking lot.
Hot dogs, beverages and dessert will be served along with sweet corn. The Jena Marie Band will perform at the event.
Tickets may be purchased at the YMCA’s front desk and cost $10 for adults; $5 for youths.
Proceeds will be used to support YMCA youth programs and Camp Patterson.
Shorts festival occurs Sept. 8-9
MANKATO — Merely Players will be hosting the 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival 7 p.m. Sept. 8-9 at Mankato West High School Theater, 1351 S. Riverfront Drive.
Six short 10-minute plays and four 1-minute plays will be performed that Thursday and repeated Friday.
Tickets cost $10 in advance and may be purchased at: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1135990.
For a list of the plays, go to www.mnshorts.com.
