Park entrance fees waived Friday
MANKATO — Motorists will not be charged entrance fees to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Friday.
The waiver is a promotion to encourage Minnesotans to explore the outdoors.
This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year the Department of Natural Resources offers the promotion.
For more information, visit the DNR website (mndnr.gov/freeparkdays) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367.
Christmas at Christ Chapel announced
ST. PETER — Students, faculty and staff at Gustavus Adolphus College are preparing for four Christmas in Christ Chapel services 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 on campus.
This year’s theme is “Celestial Wonder, Joy Unfolding.”
A limited number of tickets are available at a cost of $35 per adult and $10 per each youth age 12 or younger. Tickets for a buffet meal cost $30.
To purchase tickets online, go to:
gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
The Dec. 3 service will be livestreamed and later archived.
Musical retells holiday classic
NORTH MANKATO — A mini-musical titled “Ebenezer Duke” is slated for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at North Mankato Taylor Library.
The 45-minute production is a re-telling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” told through original songs, storytelling/acting, dance and audience participation.
There is no admission fee. The program is sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Ukulele concert set for Dec. 1
LE SUEUR — Ukulele musicians Jeff Horwich and Joe Weismann will present a free concert 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Le Sueur Public Library.
The duo known as The Sturm Brothers will sing and play selections that range from Everly Brothers to Gnarls Barkley songs.
Fall dance concert slated at MSU
MANKATO – Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its fall dance concerts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and and its student dance showcase is slated for 2 p.m. Dec. 4. All performances will be in the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
The Dec. 1-3 performances are full-length concerts featuring eight pieces choreographed by both faculty and students and featuring 38 student performers. The Dec. 4 showcase is choreographed, designed, produced and performed by students.
These shows are a celebration of the life and legacy of MSU dance program founder Florence Cobb. A special piece of original choreography by Department Chair Julie Kerr-Berry will be featured to honor her.
Fall dance concert tickets are $10 regular price, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more; and $5 for MSU students. Tickets for the showcase are $5 and available at the door.
MSU’s box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center, unless the campus is closed. Single tickets may be purchased online at: MSUTheatre.com.
