MSU class hosts 5K benefit
MANKATO — Students in Minnesota State University’s Integrated Business Experience class are the hosts for a fun run/walk benefiting United Way’s local programs.
Students from the Minnesota Milers company are sponsoring a Donut Dash 5K 2 p.m. Saturday on MSU’s campus near Myers Field House.
The entry for participants who are students is $30. T-shirts will be provided and doughnuts served.
Students will be on hand selling branded beanie hats.
Greater Mankato Area United Way serves more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Women invited to Zonta-hosted event
MANKATO — Zonta of Mankato is offering women a guided opportunity to examine how the pandemic has affected their priorities during an activity 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wooden Spoon, 515 N. Riverfront Drive.
Stop to Start includes time for reflection, renewal and community-building.
Registration is first-come, first-served. To register, send an email to: amy@forwardbpc.com to register.
Reading features YA author
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System will be host to an award-winning author of young-adult level novels 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
There is no admission fee.
Kristin Cronn-Mills will discuss “Wreck” her novel set on the shores of Lake Superior.
Cronn-Mills also is the author of “The Sky Always Hears Me” and “The Hills Don’t Mind.” She is a Minnesota Book Award finalist in the Young People’s Literature category. Her book “Beautiful Music for Ugly Children” won the American Library Association’s Stonewall Book Award.
Her Mankato visit is part of the BECLS Fall 2021 Author Events Series, which brings acclaimed authors to the region for readings from their work and discussions of the writing life. For more information go to: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Clean Energy forum to offer tips
NORTH MANKATO — A partnership event between Clean Energy Resource Teams and Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council 9 a.m. Friday is a free virtual event designed for businesses, nonprofits and contractors, particularly those in Xcel Energy utility service territory in the Mankato area.
Forum presenters include Jim Hasnik, director of Lending Services, Center for Energy and Environment; Peter Lindstrom, manager of public sector and community engagement, Clean Energy Resource Teams; and Lou Schwartzkopf, professor of physics emeritus, Minnesota State University.
Attendees may register at: www.cleanenergyresourceteams.org/clean-energy-financing-tools-mankato-area.
Comedy ‘Slasher’ set for MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance continues its 2021-2022 studio season with “Slasher” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 20 in the Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
The comedy’s main character is a broke young woman who is hired to take over a starring role in a low budget horror film.
Following CDC recommendations and university policy, patrons must wear masks for the duration of their time on campus.
Tickets are $10. Discounts are available for senior citizens and youths. To order tickets, go to: MSUTheatre.com or by calling 389-6661.
Campus Kitchen benefit planned
MANKATO — Minnesota State University students are hosts of a food donation drive for the university’s Campus Kitchen 7:15-10 p.m. Wednesday at Hooligans, 1400 E. Madison Ave.
Can Jam 2 is offered in conjunction with other National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week events.
Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the evening by Department of Music vocal and instrumental music students. Students in Dale Haefner’s music management and concert production class are hosts of the drive.
Individuals donating non-perishable food items will be eligible to participate in a raffle. Prizes will be donations from local businesses and individuals.
GAC students present fall show
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s fall theater production, “The Misanthrope” opens 8 p.m. today in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre. Performances also are slated 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play takes a deeper look at the balance between societal conventions and upholding personal morals. Directed by Kimberly Braun, class of 2011, “The Misanthrope” tells the story of Alceste who believes in complete honesty, and detests the societal norms of the time, while his love interest, Célimène, moves through society with ease.
To order tickets, go to: www.gustavustickets.com or call 933-7590.
Ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result received within 72 hours of the performance and show a valid photo ID to attend. Ages 11 and younger are exempt from this requirement. Masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
Auction supports Camp Sweet Life
MANKATO — The second annual Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes online auction for Camp Sweet Life begins Friday.
Bidding opens 10 a.m. Friday and ends 7 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the camp for children with diabetes.
For more information, including a link to the auction, go to: campsweetlife.org.
