Bells on Belgrade slated Saturday
NORTH MANKATO — The eighth annual Bells on Belgrade holiday celebration begins 2 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.
Activities are children-friendly and include a 6:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland Parade.
Free trolley rides will run along Belgrade Avenue, carolers will perform, a series of “reindeer games” are slated as well as make-and-take craft projects. Santa will be on site to visit with children and provide free goodie bags and books.
A medallion hunt is occurring in conjunction with the event. Clues will be posted on North Mankato’s social media sites.
Author Ruffin in town for series
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series is sponsoring a visit by author Maurice Carlos Ruffin today as its second event of the 2022-2023 academic year.
All the activities are open to the public and without admission fees.
Ruffin’s schedule includes a 10 a.m. workshop at Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; a 3 p.m. discussion about the craft of writing and a 7:30 p.m. reading, both in MSU’s Centennial Student Union, rooms 253-255.
His books will be available for purchase.
Betsy-Tacy Society announces events
MANKATO — Victorian Christmas-themed events are slated Saturday and Dec. 10 at the Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 and 333 Center St.
The Betsy-Tacy Society will accept donations in lieu of admission fees.
Visits with Betsy, Tacy, and Tib are slated 1-3 p.m. both days. Attendees may help decorate a Christmas tree during their visits to Betsy’s House.
Musical performances include Riverblenders’ Magic Quartet at 2 p.m. Saturday and Young Blossom Singers Dec. 10.
Maud Hart Lovelace memorabilia will be displayed and ornaments and penny candy will be available to purchase.
Treats and hot beverages will be served.
For more information, visit: betsy-tacysociety.org.
Concord Singers set sing-a-long/benefit
NEW ULM — Concert With a Cause, a Concord Singers holiday performance, is planned 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Bier Halle at Schell’s Brewery.
The concert includes a sing-a-long.
The charity that will benefit this year is a local emergency shelter for woman and their children.
Participants are encouraged to wear festive attire. Beverages will be available for purchase with beer sales including donations from Schell’s.
Artist Bukowski to speak at VINE
MANKATO — Mankato artist William Bukowski will discuss his works 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at VINE Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Bukowski taught art at Bethany Lutheran College for 40 years. He has painted many Mankato area landscapes, including Sibley Park, the Red Jacket Trail and Seven Mile County Park. His artwork is on display at Madison Art Center, the University of Minnesota, the Waseca Art Center, Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, St. Paul Children’s Hospital, Bethany Lutheran College, Gustavus Adolphus College and Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville.
The registration fee is $5 for attendees who are not VINE members. There is no registration fee for members.
To register, go to: vinevolunteers.org or call 387-1666.
Santa to visit Rapidan museum
RAPIDAN — Children may visit with Santa 5-7 p.m. Friday during his stop at the Rapidan Depot Museum.
Attendees may have photos taken of their visit with Santa, who will distribute goodie bags. Refreshments will be served in the Rapidan Township Community Room.
Rapidan Heritage Society is host for the event’s activities.
GAC gallery to host Dakota artist’s show
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s Schaefer Gallery is sponsoring visual arts and public discussions this month by Marlena Myles, a Dakota digital artist.
Works by Myles will be installed daily through Monday as part of the Indigenous Salon exhibit. An artist’s talk is planned 5 p.m. Monday during a reception for the exhibit.
The public may participate in the process of creating the installation.
Over the course of this semester, Myles, a Native American Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muscogee artist, has been participating in an artist residency at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The exhibition will be open to the public until Dec. 14.
Symphony announces next Music on Hill
MANKATO — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s chamber music series Music on the Hill continues Dec. 11 with its second concert of the season. The concert begins 3 p.m. in Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
The series features an array of instrumental masterpieces, featuring musicians from the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra.
MSO Executive Director and pianist Bethel Balge will be joined by violinist Allison Ostrander and cellist Sarah Lewis.
“Inspired Knowledge” will include piano trios by Johann Hummel, Louise Farrenc, and Dmitri Shostakovich.
Tickets may be purchased online at: MankatoSymphony.org or by contacting the box office at 933-0441.
Class provides tips for senior drivers
MANKATO — Drivers age 55 and older may attend area classes that provide safety tips and to save money on vehicle insurance.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is offering 55+ Driver Discount first-time and/or refresher courses:
• Dec. 6 and Dec. 20 at VINE Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
• Dec. 8, 12 and 13 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
• Dec. 12 at CAST Senior Center, 600 N. German St., New Ulm.
Courses are also available online at: www.driverdiscountprogram.com.
Participants that complete an eight-hour course may save up to 10 percent on their auto insurance.
The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.
For more information or to register, call 1-888-234-1294.
Model railroad club sets open houses
ST. JAMES — A local model railroad club is the host of holiday open houses in its clubrooms at 30 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Admission fees to The Roundhouse will be waived for members of the public visiting between 7-9 p.m. today and Dec. 8, 15 and Dec. 22, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10 and 17.
Several scale layouts are displayed in the clubrooms.
Mavs plan holiday carnival at MSU
MANKATO — A family-friendly holiday carnival is scheduled 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballrom.
The seventh annual event features activities for youths ages 6-12.
MSU student organizations, clubs and teams work with the University’s Community Engagement Office are hosts of the free event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.