Girls on the Run set for Saturday
NORTH MANKATO — A 5K race set for Saturday is a celebratory event supporting Mankato YWCA’s Girls on the Run program.
Activities begin 8 a.m. in Spring Lake Park. The 10 a.m. race is a fundraiser for the program promoting joy, health and confidence for third- through fifth-grade girls.
For more information, visit: ywcamankato.org or email a request to: skylar@ywcamankato.org.
Library event offers free skills training
WASECA — Instructors will teach a variety of skills to participants in an interactive event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waseca Public Library. The free event will feature short sessions about homesteading, growing microgreens, crafts and other subjects.
Sessions will be led by representatives of local businesses, library staff and community members.
Friends of the Waseca Public Library is the event’s host.
