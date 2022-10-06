Mixed-media series on display in St. Peter
ST. PETER — Gender, violence and our bodily experience of the world are the focus of two mixed-media series by Vermillion, South Dakota, based artist Susan Heggestad, on display at the Arts Center of St. Peter through Oct. 29.
“Because” is a series of altered and sewn collagraph prints on paper created between 2017-2019. The paper is heavily embossed with textures and colors that are in some cases harmonious, in others, discordant. The series includes life-sized human forms — hands, arms, legs, torsos, heads.
Also on display are selected works from “On Her Temple’s Ruins, a sculptural installation combining altered furniture sculpture, cast paper figurative works and fibers. Loosely referencing mythological stories, historical feminine figures, the domestic sphere and the landscape, this exhibition honors lost potential due to violence against the feminine.
The public is invited to attend a closing reception 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29.
Ceremony, concert to honor veterans
NEW ULM — A two-fold celebration to honor Vietnam War veterans takes place in New Ulm Oct. 13.
At 3 p.m. that day at German Park, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication will take place that includes music, brief speeches and the laying of a special wreath by the 94-year-old mother of one of the vets. This event is free and open to the public.
At 7:30 p.m. at the State Street Theater, The Fabulous Armadillos will present their concert, “What’s going on — Songs from the Vietnam War Era.” The set will include the sounds of Motown and Soul to Woodstock, the Eagles, the ‘80s and more.
Theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets — available at Hy-Vee, the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and the theater box office from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays or by calling 507-359-9990 — are $15 for veterans and $25 for others.
VFW craft fair set for Sunday
MANKATO — The VFW Auxiliary Post 950 will host its second annual Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 North Riverfront Drive.
This is a fundraiser for Veterans and Veterans programs.
SCSC to hold Inflation Reduction Act forum
NORTH MANKATO — Three experts will discuss the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act at a free public forum in North Mankato.
The event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, will be held at the South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Presenters include Lissa Pawlisch, Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) Director for the University of Minnesota Extension’s Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships; Melissa Birch, who holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University; and Peter Lindstrom, who spearheads outreach and education to local units of government (i.e., cities, counties, townships, school districts) about approaches for financing energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements.
New exhibits to be at Farmamerica
Waseca — Attendees of Farmamerica’s Pumpkin Party Saturday will be the first to see the new interactive Ag Around You Discovery Center.
The grand opening of new exhibits is part of Farmamerica’s Rooted & Growing capital campaign to expand and renovate existing facilities, upgrade classroom space and offer year-round agriculture-literacy opportunities.
Although most of the funds have been secured, Farmamerica is still 20% away from its $850,000 goal. Current donors will be recognized during the invitation-only ribbon cutting ceremony followed by the Pumpkin Party which is open to the general public.
Farmamerica’s Pumpkin Party is a family-friendly event that celebrates all things fall with pumpkin carving and decorating, trick-or-treating, petting zoo, corn maze, wagon rides, tractor parade, food trucks, games, and photo opps. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids, which includes a pumpkin, apple cider and access to the Ag Around You Discovery Center. Pre-sale tickets are available at Farmamerica.org/pumpkinparty and prices increase at the door.
Oktoberfest starts Saturday in New Ulm
NEW ULM — The Oktoberfest festival in New Ulm begins its two-weekend celebration Friday.
New Ulm’s Oktoberfest — the official dates for which are Oct. 7-8 and 14-15 — is modeled after one of the world’s largest celebrations held each year for several centuries in Munich, Germany. New Ulm’s version includes festivities happening downtown, at the Green Mill/Best Western Plus, Morgan Creek Vineyards and Schell’s Brewery.
The Best Western Plus will host musical entertainment including New Ulm’s Concord Singers and a variety of bands. Downtown will feature free music in the streets both Saturdays as well as food and drink. Morgan Creek Vineyards will host the ever-popular grape stomp Oct. 8, and Schell’s Brewery will have music, food and drink Oct. 15.
