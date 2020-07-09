Scouts popcorn sale goes online
MANKATO — Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America’s annual popcorn sale is an online fundraiser this year.
Purchases may be made through Aug. 15 at: www.twinvalleybsa.org.
A portion of the proceeds are dedicated as financial support for the scouting program.
Festival features author panel
WASECA — An author panel 10 a.m. Saturday will feature participants in Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival.
Donna Jo Napoli, Adam Gidwitz and Brandon Mull will discuss their works during the virtual event via Zoom.
Registration information is available at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Chronic conditions program available for residents
MANKATO — People with lifelong health conditions, such as heart disease, arthritis, COPD, asthma and diabetes may participate in a free self-management workshop 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 14 through Aug. 25.
The online workshop’s topics include pain and fatigue, eating well and how to communicate about your health with doctors and family members.
Living Well with Chronic Conditions is offered in partnership by VINE Faith in Action and with Juniper, a statewide network that acts as a hub for community organizations, health-care organizations and class leaders.
A test session is planned Tuesday for participants to practice using virtual technology.
To register or for more information, contact VINE’s Health and Wellness Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 386-5585. To register online, go to: vinevolunteers.com.
Area blood drives set
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 20:
Blue Earth County
Lake Crystal
July 20: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.
Mankato
Today: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
July 20: Noon to 5 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 1-6 p.m., Hilltop Hy-Vee Food Store, 2010 Adams St.
Brown County
Comfrey
Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., community center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm
Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., medical center, 1324 N. Fifth St.
Nicollet County
North Mankato
July 16: Noon to 6 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 546 Grant Ave.
July 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
