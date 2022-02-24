Gustavus piano recital planned
ST. PETER — The Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College will present a faculty recital by pianist Esther Wang 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bjorling Recital Hall.
Tickets are not required.
The recital also will be livestreamed on the Gustavus Fine Arts Youtube channel.
Wang is an associate professor of piano at Gustavus.
The recital combines composers from various backgrounds to focus on issues such as bigotry, biases and isolation. Some of the pieces include “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D. 965” by Franz Schubert, “Salsa inglesa” by Ricardo Lorenz and “Etude in C-sharp minor” by H. Leslie Adams.
Library contest has puzzles, pie
NORTH MANKATO — Teams are invited to compete in North Mankato Taylor Library’s Puzzles and Pie competition 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Pie will be served while contestants vie to be the first to finish puzzles.
Teams may have up to five members. There are no age restrictions, however, registration is required.
To register, stop in at the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., call 345-5120 or go to: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
Bookin’ on Belgrade registration open
NORTH MANKATO — Racers may register for the eighth annual Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K slated May 21.
The family-friendly activity in lower North Mankato is a promotion for public health and well-being in the community, sponsored by the Business on Belgrade Association.
For more information, call North Mankato Taylor Library at 345-5120.
Theodore Roosevelt impersonator set
MANKATO — Teddy Roosevelt impersonator Adam Lindquist will present a living history event 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
The program is a rescheduled event.
There is no admission fee for “Teddy Roosevelt, the Strenuous Life.”
For more information, visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Actors needed for ‘39 Steps’ parody
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company is holding auditions this weekend for a comedic parody of Alfred Hitchcock’s “39 Steps.”
The production is slated April 22-24.
Audition spots are available between 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the lower-level music room at SSTC.
For more information or to schedule an alternative time to audition, send an email to: info@statestreetnewulm.org or call 359-9990.
Hy-Vee sponsors YMCA fundraiser
MANKATO — Mankato’s Hy-Vee downtown store has selected Mankato Family YMCA as the beneficiary of proceeds from this month’s Bags That Give Back fundraiser.
Participating shoppers purchase $2.50 reusable “My Heart” red bags at Hy-Vee’s 410 S. Riverfront Drive location. Hy-Vee will donate $1 to YMCA each time a bag is purchased.
Ag meeting slated at Farmamerica
WASECA — Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a crop, livestock and soil innovation conference 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at Farmamerica, rural Waseca.
There is no registration fee for “Benefits and Challenges of Soil Health Practices and The Basics of Carbon.”
Featured speakers are Dorin Gatchell, agronomist Minnesota Agricultural Services and Don Reicosky, retired soil scientist for the USDA-ARS.
A farmer panel will discuss economics, trouble shooting and logistics.
To register for the event, go to: Bit.ly/hwy14waseca or call 835-0603. For more information, go to: www.wasecaswcd.org.
Knights to offer Lenten Friday meals
MANKATO — Local Knights of Columbus councils will serve Lenten meals Fridays in March and on the second Friday in April.
A fish supper will be available during a drive-thru-only event 5-7 p.m. March 4 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.
Dine-in and drive-thru options will be offered on the remaining Fridays. Shrimp will be served 4:30-7 p.m. March 11 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Fish will be served 4:30-7 p.m. March 18 and 25 at SS. Peter and Paul and 4:30-7 p.m. April 8 at the Newman Center, 1502 Warren St.
55+ driver discount programs set
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount courses next month in Mankato.
The center will offer 55+ Driver Discount courses 5 p.m. March 3, 7 and 8 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; and noon March 15 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.
Eligible participants who complete the course may save up to 10 percent on their auto insurance. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will provide updates on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
The cost for a refresher course is $24. An eight-hour course costs $28.
Online courses are available.
For more information or to register, visit: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
