Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.