WIC services available via phone
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Women, Infants, and Children Program services are available during the stay-at-home order; however, due to social distancing, the way services are delivered has changed and Blue Earth County WIC is conducting almost all visits via telephone.
WIC is a nutrition program that provides support and help with breastfeeding, one-on-one nutrition counseling and nutrition education as well as healthy foods and referrals to other health and social services programs. Its services are available to women who have recently had a baby or who are pregnant, and to infants and children younger than age 5.
If families have had changes in income due to COVID-19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible for WIC.
To reach the Blue Earth County WIC program, call 304-4163. To obtain phone numbers for other WIC programs, call 1-800-942-4030.
For more information on the Blue Earth County WIC program and a comprehensive list of community resources for families, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/WIC.
Little outdoor museum to open
NEW ULM — The Grand Center for Arts and Culture is seeking exhibitors for its newest program, “The Smallest Museum in Minnesota.”
This mini-museum’s first exhibit opens Friday and is on display in a converted stainless steel fire-hose box in front of the The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota Ave.
The exhibit was developed in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of The Grand’s Cellar Press. Works in the show feature letterpress and printmaking works produced by students durings classes in a studio in the basement level of The Grand building.
Donations from several sources were used to convert the fire-hose box into an outdoor micro-museum.
Viewers may visit the museum at their convenience.
Exhibit slots are open for people interested in showing their artwork or collections in the little museum.
The Grand will provide technical assistance, some exhibit materials, a $50 stipend and an opening reception.
June 15 is the application deadline. Application information is available at: www.thegrandnewulm.com. For more information, send an email to: grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Arts council seeks board members
WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council is seeking to fill several openings on its board of directors.
Representatives from Brown and Le Sueur counties and from Mankato and New Ulm are needed to serve three-year terms.
May 15 is the deadline for submitting an application. Interested persons should contact Brenda Byron, executive director of PLRAC at plrac@hickorytech.net.
New board members will participate in their first meeting July 23.
The council seeks to appoint people who represent a cross-section of art forms as well as various arts perspectives: artists, teachers and representatives of arts organizations. Board members are appointed through an open nomination process.
One Book One Minnesota to launch
The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the launch of One Book/One Minnesota, a new statewide book club that will invite Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss.
The program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a challenging time and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors. The inaugural book for the program is “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick Press).
Local library’s websites will provide information on the book and virtual discussions. Links to resources for libraries and schools can be found at: thefriends.org/onebook.
