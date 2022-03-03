Korea-born author visiting library
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library’s next guest for its Winter Author Series is a poet, writer and cultural worker from Minneapolis who was born in Seoul.
Sun Yung Shin will read from her works 6 p.m. March 17 in the Police Annex near the library at 1001 Belgrade Ave. There is no admission fee.
She is the editor of “What We Hunger For: Refugee and Immigrant Stories on Food and Family” and “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota” as well as the author of poetry collections.
Her visit is sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative with financial support from the Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Scottie Miller Band to play at MSU
MANKATO — A blues/rock quartet, The Scottie Miller Band, will perform 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The event is presented by MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries.
General admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. MSU students with valid MavCARDs will not be charged an admission fee.
Tickets may be purchased online at: www.mnsu.edu/music or by calling 389-5549.
Piano legend Cleary to perform
MANKATO — MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries is presenting a concert by New Orleans piano legend Jon Cleary 7:30 p.m. March 29 in Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The concert event is sponsored by the Bunny Just Piano Festival and the MSU Performance Series.
Tickets cost $22 in advance purchase and $25 on the day of show. Tickets may be purchased online at: www.mnsu.edu/music or by calling 389-5549.
Jazz Jamboree set for Saturday
ST. PETER — A one-day festival Saturday will bring together jazz ensemble students from high schools across Minnesota to Gustavus Adolphus College.
Throughout the festival, students will have opportunities to attend master classes and hone their skills by working with guest artist clinicians and receiving feedback from area jazz educators.
A free evening performance is slated 7 p.m. Friday in Bjorling Recital Hall. Featured artists for the concert are Masa Ishikawa with clinicians Jeff Bailey and JT Bates. The concert will also be livestreamed on the Gustavus Fine Arts YouTube Channel.
The Jazz Jamboree and its concluding performance are open to the public.
Concert has classical piano
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries will present an afternoon of classical piano music featuring faculty member David Viscoli 3 p.m. Mar. 27 in MSU’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The program features “Fantasy in C Minor, K. 475” by Mozart, “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel and “Sonata in B Minor, Op. 58” by Chopin.
Viscoli has performed extensively, both nationally and internationally. He has won awards in the Los Angeles Liszt Competition, the Carmel Music Society Piano Competition, and the Joanna Hodges International Piano Competition.
Tickets cost $9 for community members; $7 for K-12 youths. To purchase tickets online, go to: www.mnsu.edu/music or by calling 389-5549
Percussion ensembles set
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s percussion ensembles will perform an eclectic mix of musical styles 3 p.m. March 20 in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries is presenting the concert, coordinated by Michael Thursby, director of athletic bands.
The ensemble performs with an extensive array of instruments with traditional drums, xylophones, marimbas, steel drums, cymbals and world music percussion instruments.
Concert admission is $9 for community members; $7 for K-12 youths.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.mnsu.edu/music or by calling 389-5549.
Music teachers group plans forum
MANKATO — Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association is sponsoring a presentation by a licensed social worker 9:30 a.m. March 11 at Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St.
Speaker Sarah Hvidsten will discuss mindfulness and counseling techniques for music teachers.
The public may attend the free event.
For more information go to: www.mvmta.com.
Medicare online class available
MANKATO — A free online class for people who will be new to Medicare services is slated 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The program will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, and explanations of what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage.
To register for the program, visit: https://bit.ly/3L9TRNz.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 or visit: www.MinnesotaHelp.info.
