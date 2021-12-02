Hubbard house tours available
MANKATO — Tour reservations are being accepted for Blue Earth County Historical Society’s annual Christmas at the Hubbard House event.
Self-guided tours that include a scavenger hunt in the festively decorated Victorian-era house are available 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 5-17 and $7 for BECHS members.
The Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St., will open for guided holiday tours 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Tickets for the guided tours cost $7 for adults, $3 for youths ages 5-17. BECHS members will not be charged a fee to participate in the guided tours.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and masks must be worn.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Pianist Lorie Line concert tonight
NEW ULM — Pianist Lorie Line’s 2021 Christmas tour includes a stop 7 p.m. today at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Tickets cost $55 may be purchased online at: www.lorieline.com/tour. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
For more information, contact State Street Theater at 359-9990.
Patrons should park either in the theater parking lot off Washington Street or along the street.
Christmas concerts set at Bethany
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College presents its annual Christmas at Bethany concerts 5 p.m. today and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on campus.
The free performances mark the first time in two years that BLC has been able to present this concert for a live audience.
The concert celebrates the traditional Christmas story through a mixture of traditional carols and hymns, instrumental pieces, and readings from scripture.
To reserve seats, visit: blc.ticketleap.com, or call 344-7365. For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be livestreamed at blc.edu/Christmas-at-Bethany.
Drag artists event set at The 410
MANKATO — A performance/art show featuring Drag Me with a Spoon entertainers is slated 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.
The event is billed as an interactive drag experience.
Admission is $5 at the door. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.
Ag forum offered at Turner Hall
NEW ULM — Turner Talk, a new series of forums promoting sound minds and bodies begins with a social hour 5 p.m. today at Turner Hall, 102 S. State St., New Ulm.
A panel discussion focusing on agriculture begins 6 p.m. and features the CEO of Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye, the owner of Churchill Reserve at Cannon Falls, the president of PURIS Grain in Randolph and the owner of Ben Penner Farms at Belle Plaine.
There is no admission fee; to reserve seating, call 354-2022.
Variety of MSO shows slated
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a variety of sites in Mankato this month.
MSO’s “Winter Wonders” holiday music performances are set for noon Dec. 9 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.; and 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota as part of the orchestra’s Free Family Fun series: “See, Hear, Play Music.”
Its chamber music series, Music on the Hill, continues 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College. “Oblivion” is the title for the concert featuring South Korean pianist Hanna KyunJung, violinist Francesca Anderegg, professor at St. Olaf College, and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra cellist and Music on the Hill Artistic Director Richard Belcher.
General admission tickets to “Oblivion” cost $20, premium seating costs $25. Tickets cost $10 for students and ages 13-17. To order tickets online, go to: MankatoSymphony.ticketleap.com.
Wells event to benefit food pantry
WELLS — Businesses and nonprofits are partnering for a benefit to support the Wells Area Food Shelf 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7 in the parking lot at Wells Marketplace as part of Our Town USA Community Foundation’s second annual Giving Tuesday promotion.
Donations may be dropped off in a container displayed during the event. Santa will visit the parking lot between 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Artist to teach printmaking
NEW ULM — Former artist-in-residence Rachel James will demonstrate how she creates monoprints during a free event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cellar Press on the lower level of The Grand Kabaret, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Recent works recreated by James will be on display during the demonstration.
For more information, call The Grand at 359-9222 or send an email to grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Santa to visit Rapidan Depot
RAPIDAN — Rapidan Heritage Society is sponsoring a visit from Santa 5-7 p.m. Friday at Rapidan Depot. Children attending the free event will receive goodie bags and may pose for free photographs.
Cider and cookies will be served in the Rapidan Town Hall during the event.
Author Peter Razor to discuss memoir
NORTH MANKATO — Indigenous author Peter Razor discuss his memoir, “While the Locust Slept,” during a presentation 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the North Mankato Police Annex building, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The memoir, Razor’s first book, chronicles his life at a state orphanage during the 1930s.
Copies of the book will be available for checkout at the library.
MSU announces fall dance concert
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present performances this weekend in the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
The department’s fall dance concert is slated 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. The show features eight pieces and features 43 student performers.
Choreographers include Andreas guest artist and MSU adjunct faculty member Allison Doughty Marquesen.
The MSU Student Dance Showcase 2 p.m. Sunday is choreographed, designed, produced and performed by students.
Regular admission tickets for the dance concert are $10. Ticket discounts are available for attendees ages 65 and older, youths younger than age 16, MSU students and groups of 15 or more.
Student showcase tickets cost $5 at the door on Sunday.
MSU’s box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. Single tickets may be purchased online at: MSUTheatre.com.
For more information, call the box office at 389-6661.
Winter-themed performance set
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance will present a devised slow tempo play in the style of Japanese theater artist Shogo Ohtaat on campus in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre.
Performances of “Solstånd” are 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
The performance is an exploration of winter and the outdoors.
Tickets prices and more information is available at: www.gustavustickets.com or by calling 933-7590.
Blood drive Monday at Nicollet
NICOLLET — A community blood drive is slated noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Nicollet American Legion Hall, 715 Third St.
Walk-in donors will be accepted if appointments are open. All blood donors must wear masks.
Appointments may be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting: RedCrossBlood.org.
Clean energy forum to focus on cities
NORTH MANKATO — Nicole Griensewic, executive director of the Region Nine Development Commission, and Guido Wallraven, technical director for the city of Saerbeck, Germany, are guest presenters for a Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council Forum 9 a.m. Dec. 10.
Griensewic and Wallraven will discuss “Climate Smart Municipalities.”
To register in advance for the free virtual event, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvd-Gtqz4vE9IlqpW0JJNIjVzXgBM2OOb_
