Patterson Plunge fundraiser set
MANKATO — Participants will jump into Lake Washington during a Feb. 26 fundraiser for Camp Patterson.
The Patterson Plunge begins 10:30 a.m. near Westwood Marina.
Registration fees are $50 for an adult participant and $20 for a youth participant. Lunch costs $10 for observers and will be provided to plungers for free.
Proceeds from the event will be used for YMCA camper scholarships, staff training and program facility improvements.
MSU concert with gospel artist
MANKATO — Jovonta Patton, a five-time Billboard chart-topping gospel recording artist from North Minneapolis, will perform during 7 p.m. Friday in Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
There is no admission fee to the Maverick Gospel Night presentation offered as a celebration of Black History Month by MSU’s Student Events Team and African American Affairs.
Public parking will be available in MSU’s Lots 4 and 11.
Patton also is a composer, producer and entrepreneur.
For more information, call 389-6076 or email a request to: william.keebler@mnsu.edu.
Edible book event set for March
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library has announced its 2022 Edible Book Festival is slated March 5.
The festival features a competition featuring book-themed food creations.
Entries will be judged in various categories. The contest us open to all ages; however, children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Registrations are due by March 3 and may be made at: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
‘Beethovenfest!’ to end season
ST. PETER — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s symphonic series concludes with “Beethovenfest!” 7 p.m. March 4 at Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Music by Ludwig van Beethoven will be performed during the concert. Its guest conductor is Howard Hsu, music director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra in Georgia. Soloists slated include concertmaster Emily Saathoff, soprano Jenny Haugen, mezzo-soprano Melissa Williams, tenor Aaron Humble and bass Philip Zawisza.
The Minnesota State University Concert Choir, led by Aaron Humble, will collaborate with MSO for the concert’s final work.
Free previews, called “Beethoven Rocks!” are set for noon Feb. 24 at VINE Adult Community Center and 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at North Mankato Taylor Library.
Tickets for Beethovenfest! may be purchased online at: MankatoSymphony.org.
FoodShare drive beginning Feb. 28
ST. PETER — St. Peter’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign food drive is slated Feb. 28 through April 10.
During the annual campaign, participating businesses, organizations and churches will collect money, food and other supplies to be donated to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
Businesses and organizations interested in participating may contact Britta Higginbotham at: brittah@stpeterfood.coop by Friday.
Theater will host Irish-themed event
NEW ULM — Irish music and costumed dancers are slated Feb. 26 at State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
The event begins 5 p.m. with a Shenanigans Pub backstage. Music by the Ring of Kerry Band begins 7 p.m.
Combination tickets for admission to the pub and the show cost $35. Concert-only tickets cost $25. Advance tickets may be purchased at at New Ulm Hy-Vee and the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 359-9990.
Celebrate Me Week hosts gala
MANKATO — A fundraiser is slated for a nonprofit that offers a weeklong camp for youths preparing to enter seventh grade. Celebrate Me Week’s gala is April 2 in Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center in downtown Mankato.
The in-person event featuring a catered dinner and entertainment by Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos is an effort to provide scholarships and funds for camp equipment and upkeep.
For more information, including ticket options, go to: www.gala.campcmw.com.
FFA alumni event set for Monday
MANKATO — Alumni and supporters of Mankato FFA may attend the organization’s second annual meeting 7 p.m. Monday at Mankato East High School, Room 202.
The meeting will include a recap of 2021 and an election of officers.
For more information, call 327-5299 or email a request to: mankatoffaalumni@gmail.com.
Mankato FFA Alumni and Supporters promotes greater knowledge of ag industry and supports ag education.
