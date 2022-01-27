Mandarin story times to resume
MANKATO — A series of Mandarin story times for children resumes 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Presenter Tingting Zhang, a professor at Martin Luther College, and other members of Mankato’s Chinese community, will share stories, rhymes, music, poetry and activities with children who speak Mandarin as well as families interested in learning about Mandarin and Chinese culture.
There is no fee to participate and registration is not required.
The Mandarin language will be used for the series, which is scheduled Saturday mornings through May.
For more information on the series, call the library’s children’s wing at 304-4020.
Taylor Library visit features Franson
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library’s Winter Author Series 6 p.m. today features Minnesota Book Award winner Sally Franson.
There is no admission to attend Franson’s presentation in the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Franson is the author of “A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out.”
Indie pop quartet playing Feb. 15
MANKATO — A concert by the indie pop group Given Names is slated 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries is sponsoring the performance by the female quartet based in Mankato.
Members include Laura Schultz, lead vocals, rhythm guitar; Meghan Irwin, synth, backing vocals; Michelle Roche, drums, backing vocals; and Mandy Wirig, lead guitar, backing vocals.
General admission is $10.
For more information, visit: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call 389-5549.
Skating club to honor community heroes
NEW ULM — New Ulm Figure Skating Club is seeking help from the public in identifying community heroes.
Selected individuals will be honored during the club’s 34th annual ice skating show titled “Heroes on Ice” Feb. 25-27.
Heroes will be selected randomly from entries.
Nominations are being accepted at: www.nuskate.org.
Preschool registration opens in Mankato
MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools’ preschool program is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 academic year.
This child-centered program is based on early learning standards and designed to help children build kindergarten readiness.
Afternoon programs will be offered at:
Eagle Lake Elementary School; Family Learning Center, 820 Hubbell Ave.; Franklin Elementary School, 1000 North Broad St.; Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1001 Heron Drive. And a new site will open in the fall at 15 Map Drive.
Scholarships available for qualifying families.
To register, go to: www.mankatocer.com/programs/early-learning.
For more information on how to register, call 625-4620. Scandinavian bake sale set at church
FROST — Dell Lutheran Church, 47500 97th St., will be offering a Scandinavian-style bake sale 12:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 as a fundraiser for mission projects.
The sale will feature baked goods, fresh lefse and free coffee.
For more information, go to: www.dellfreechurch.org.
Muskie fisherman pro to do seminar
EAGLE LAKE — Matt Brozik, a professional muskie fisherman, will be giving a seminar 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eagle Lake American Legion.
Brozik will describe his experiences fishing in a recent tournament.
The public may attend the seminar sponsored by a local club dedicated to fishing for muskie.
Reading series to feature MSU grad
MANKATO — The next Good Thunder reading series presenter earned his MFA in creative writing from Minnesota State University.
Short story writer Brett Biebel, of Davenport, Iowa, will be in Mankato throughout the day Feb. 3.
His schedule includes a 10 a.m. writing workshop at Emy Frentz Art Guild, a 3 p.m. craft talk in Centennial Student Union Room 245 at MSU and a reading and book-signing event 7:30 p.m. in CSU Room 245.
There is no admission fee to these events.
Annie Mack featured at Hooligans show
MANKATO — Singer/songwriter Annie Mack and her band will perform Feb. 5 at Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 East Madison Ave., Mankato.
The show will open 7 p.m. with singer/songwriter Becky Kapell and her band.
The concert event is sponsored by KMSU-The Maverick and the Minnesota State University Department of Music and Entertainment Industries Performance Series.
A regional artist with national recognition, Mack has performed at many top festivals and venues, including the John Coltrane Jazz Festival, the Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival, the Thunder Bay Music Festival, the Minnesota State Fair, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, the Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth, Buddy Guys and the Blues City Deli.
Becky Kapell’s band features local musicians Paul Bergen and Erik Koskinen.
Tickets cost $12 in advance; $15 the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased at Hooligans or online at www.mnsu.edu/music.
