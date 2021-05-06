Scoop donations helps ag programs
Making a donation of $1 in exchange for one scoop of Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard today at all restaurant locations benefits educational ag programs.
Scoops of Thanks Day proceeds go directly to local chapters of the national FFA organization or other agricultural education organizations.
Library offers laptop checkout
MANKATO — The Blue Earth Country Library has four laptops available for patrons to check out and use inside the library to accommodate social distancing.
A library card and one other form of ID (driver’s license, state ID or passport) are required to check out a laptop.
The laptops will supplement the desktop computers available to all library guests for internet browsing, word processing, print and other digital needs.
For more information, visit beclibrary.org or call 507-304-4001.
Gustavus presents “Three Sisters”
ST. PETER — The Department of Theatre and Dance at Gustavus Adolphus College presents “Three Sisters” by Anton Chekhov available to stream at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
A classic realism drama, “The Sisters” follows an aristocratic family in Russia struggling to figure out how they fit in the changing world and are looking for something more than what they have.
“Three Sisters” can be viewed at gustavus.edu/theatre-dance. No tickets required but viewers are encouraged to donate at gustavus.edu/giveTheatre+and+Dance+Department.
Plant sale set at Holy Rosary
NORTH MANKATO — Holy Rosary Church Council of Catholic Women’s annual Mother’s Day weekend plant sale is 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday along the 500 block of Grant Avenue.
Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to finance CCW projects during the year.
VINE volunteer training offered
MANKATO — Applications are being accepted for VINE volunteers who would serve as drivers, visitors or in other types of service.
People interested in volunteering for VINE Faith in Action may register for an orientation session 4 p.m. May 11 at VINE Community Center.
Volunteer applications may be completed online at: vinevolunteers.com. To register for the orientation or for more information, call 387-1666.
Omelet fundraiser slated at Post 37
ST. PETER — An omelet breakfast will be served during a fundraiser for Sons of American Legion 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St.
The breakfast meal is $12. A pancake breakfast option for children is $5.
Garden club plant sale set
MANKATO — Twilight Garden Club will sell plants during an annual fundraiser near the historic Hubbard House gardens, 606 S. Broad St.
The plant sale opens 8 a.m. June 5 and June 6.
Members plan to hold the sale rain or shine.
FOCP fundraiser goes hybrid
NORTH MANKATO — The annual Feeding Our Communities Partners’ fundraiser, Beer, Brats & Bourbon announces a hybrid format on June 24.
The format allows participants to enjoy the evening at home or at BackPack Central.
The event can be streamed from home with an online viewing pass ticket for $10. The ticket gives viewers at home full access to the livestream and a virtual silent auction. A Block Party Package to celebrate BBB at home can be purchased for $700, which includes beer, brats and bourbon to host 12 people.
General admission tickets are $60 for the in-person event from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at 2120 Howard Dr. W. The in-person event will be limited to 250 guests. Masks are required and guests must maintain social distancing guidelines.
For more information, go to feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/bbb.
Upcoming VINE programming
MANKATO — Learn watercolor techniques at VINE Adult Community Center from 1-3 p.m. May 12-13.
Karen Verberg will take participants through watercolor discovery using basic techniques. Register at vinevolunteers.com or call 507-387-1666.
A support group for caregivers takes place 1:30-3 p.m. May 12 and 26. Gain insights and encouragement from others facing similar challenges. Call 507-386-5577 to register.
