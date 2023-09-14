Recital to honor St. Peter pianists
ST. PETER — A memorial concert honoring the late Paul and Helen Baumgartner will be performed 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Gustavus faculty and alumni will perform. There is no admission fee and a reception is planned before the recital.
The Baumgartners, who taught at Gustavus from 1964 to 2004, were accomplished performers who were known for their piano duo recitals.
Helen died in 2020 and Paul died in 2021. A scholarship endowment fund for Gustavus piano students has been established in their names.
The Baumgartner Memorial Concert will be livestreamed at: gustavus.edu/calendar/baumgartner-memorial-concert.
Event planned to help South Sudan
MANKATO — Nile Christian Hope Development is the host of an eyeglass collection activity 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Hope Baptist Church, 150 Jaycee Court.
In conjunction with the collection, monetary donations will be accepted for a girls school in the South Sudan community, Mandeng.
Samples of traditional South Sudanese foods will be served to donors.
Eyeglasses will be distributed to elderly people in South Sudan, a country where many suffer from the eye condition brought on by polluted water — river blindness. Lions Club International is assisting in the distribution program.
Civil war in South Sudan has depleted the country’s school system, according to a Nile Christian Hope Development press release. The war also has made many children orphans, the organization stated.
Presentation on organic recycling
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Geography and the Environment speakers series kicks off this week in Armstrong Hall Room 15.
The first session, slated 3-4:15 p.m. Friday, will focus on the impact of organics recycling and composting.
Kate Worley, vice president for Sustainability and Business Solutions, will present “Benefits of Recycling Organics for the Environment, the Climate and the Economy”?
Auditions slated for ‘Christmas Express’
NEW ULM — State Street Theater has set auditions for its production of “The Christmas Express.”
Try-outs are 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1 N. State St. Participants should park in the back lot directly off Center and Washington streets and use Stage Door 7.
Roles are available for adults. There are no roles for young children. Materials will be provided at the audition.
Wendy Tuttle is director for the performances slated Dec. 1-3.
For more information or to make arrangements for other audition times, call Tuttle at 507-766-0049.
Stenzel to discuss book about band
MANKATO — Local historian Bryce Stenzel will discuss his latest book “And The Band Played On” during a presentation 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
Stenzel’s book focuses on the century-old Mankato Community Band.
During the event, Sarah and the Houligans will play music featured in the book.
Gág House group collecting donations
NEW ULM — The Wanda Gág House Association is seeking support from the public in obtaining about 300 works by its namesake artist.
The association’s goal is $36,000 in matching funds for purchases from Wanda Gág’s heirs.
Gág was a native of New Ulm. Throughout her career, she produced artworks and authored several children’s books. “Millions of Cats” is the best-known work.
Donations may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce. Personal checks may be mailed to: Wanda Gag House Association Inc., P. O. Box 432, New Ulm, MN 56073.
Guild plans quilt show at Mankato
MANKATO — Deep Valley Quilt Guild will present Quiltfest 2023 Sept. 29-30 at Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Admission fee is $8.
More than 200 quilts will be on display, including guild challenges.
This year’s event is the guild’s first at the armory since 2019.
Deep Valley Quilt Guild originated in 1983 and has about 70 members. The guild meets the second Thursday of the month at the First Congregational Church, 150 Stadium Court.
Poet Redmond reading examines widowhood
MANKATO — Area community arts activist Ronda Redmond will read from her collection of poems “Said the Old Widow to the New” 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
The poems were created in the months following the sudden death of Redmond’s husband, Jim.
There is no admission fee for the reading. For more information, go to: rondaredmondwriting.com
Molly Maher show set at Hooligans
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Performing Arts will present the Minnesota-based band Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers Saturday night at Hooligans, 1400 East Madison Ave.
The band Bad Liquor Management will open the 7 p.m. MSU Performance Series concert.
Admission is $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Tickets may be purchased at Hooligans or online at: hss.mnsu.edu/music-events.
For more information, call 389-5549.
Music event planned at The Wine Cafe
MANKATO — Southern Minnesota singer-songwriter Peter Klug will present a music and history program 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive.
The event is planned in conjunction with Blue Earth County Historical Society’s exhibit “Music & Memories” at the history center.
Tickets cost $15. Proceeds will be used to support BECHS programs.
Bier on Belgrade slated Sept. 23
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s version of Oktoberfest is noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 on the 200 block of Belgrade Ave.
Business on Belgrade Association’s eighth annual Bier on Belgrade will feature live music, food vendors, beer sampling and activities.
There is no admission fee. Participants must be 21 or older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.