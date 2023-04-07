Discussion to focus
on prisoner educationMANKATO — Former and current students in Minnesota State University’s prison education program are the presenters for a lecture 11 a.m. Tuesday in the university’s Centennial Student Union, Room 245.
The Scholars Serving Time participants will discuss their experiences, including their poetry and art, during the showcase event.
There is no admission fee.
Vicki Hunter, founder and director of the Scholars Serving Time Program at MSU, also will speak.
The MSU Social Justice Lecture Series presentation also will be available online. Arrangements to attend via Zoom may be made at: hss.mnsu.edu/news-and-events/humanities-and-social-sciences-events/2023/scholars-serving-time-showcase.
Entries needed for student art contestOriginal art created by high school students in Minnesota’s 1st District may be submitted to a contest sponsored by the U.S. Congress.
The 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to grades 9-12 students. The district’s winning piece will be displayed for one year as part of a national exhibit in Washington, D.C. Works by other local students will be displayed in Congressmen Brad Finstad’s district office.
Submissions are due by April 26. Artwork and required forms should be sent to Finstad at: 2746 Superior Drive N.W., Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901.
Members of a local art community will judge the entries.
For more information, call 577-6141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.