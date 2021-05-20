Matson Strong benefit Saturday
WASECA — A car show, kids events, live music and a firework display are planned during a benefit Saturday for a Waseca police officer who was shot while on duty last year. The fundraiser for Arik Matson and his family begins 10 a.m. at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
Matson suffered critical head wounds Jan. 6, 2020, when he was shot while responding with other officers to a suspicious person report.
Matson Strong Benefit includes silent and live auctions, food vendors and a beer garden.
Spelling bee for adults slated
NORTH MANKATO — Teammates age 21 or older may test their spelling abilities 7 p.m. July 17 during a competition on the grounds of Spring Lake Park Swim Facility in North Mankato.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s third annual spelling bee is open to teams with three or four members. The cost is $15 per participant.
Teams may register at the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., or online at: tinyurl.com/4zh8zpk3.
Tickets for spectators may purchased at the event. The $10 fee includes the cost of a beverage and food.
Concert series in Waseca planned
WASECA — Waseca Public Library’s sixth summer concert series is set to resume June 8 at Trowbridge Park in Waseca.
Concerts are scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday nights throughout June.
Scheduled performers include Michael Shynes, who performs a blend of R&B, pop and blues; Irish songwriter/guitarist Patsy O’Brien; blues performer Joyann Parker; and the folk duo Fellow Pynins.
If the weather is inclement on the evening of a concert, the performance will be rescheduled.
Co-sponsors are E.F. Johnson Foundation and the Friends of the Waseca Public Library.
Library system announces changes
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System recently announced that appointments are no longer necessary to visit its sites.
Libraries in the system are in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waseca and Waterville.
Patrons will be required to wear face masks while inside the library buildings. Curbside delivery will continue to be offered. The system will continue to offer online events and make-and-take kits.
BENCHS seeking plant donations
MANKATO — Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is seeking help from gardeners for the nonprofit’s June 5 plant sale/fundraiser.
Donations of plants may be dropped off at BENCHS, 1250 North River Drive, beginning May 30.
For more information, call 625-6373.
Auditions set for musical comedy
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company is seeking performers for a mainstage production of “Little Shop of Horrors July 23-25.
Actors and actresses of all skill levels interested in auditioning should sign up in advance for a slot on Friday evening or Saturday afternoon at the theater, 1 N. Minnesota St. To secure an audition time, call 359-9990 or email a request to: info@statestreetnewulm.org.
Concert features Watermelon Slush
NEW ULM — The Grand will host a virtual live concert by Watermelon Slush 7 p.m. Friday.
Musicians Ben Scruggs and Pete Klug will perform “down home” music during the free concert at: thegrandnewulm.com/youtube.
Learning Trail opens May 26
WASECA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Born Learning Trail begins 11 a.m. Wednesday in Waseca’s Northeast Park, 200 N.E. 26th Ave.
The trail features 10 signs and painted sidewalk graphics that describe simple, age-appropriate activities that may be enjoyed during an outdoor trip along the trail.
The Born Learning Trail is made possible through a partnership with Greater Mankato Area United Way, Thrivent and the city of Waseca.
Program focuses on grocery stores
NEW ULM — Local historian Terry Sveine will discuss New Ulm’s grocery business during presentations at noon and 6:30 p.m. today in the Brown County Historical Society Museum annex.
There is no admission fee for the Lunch and a Bite of History program. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 233-2621 or sending an email to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Medicare explained during virtual class
MANKATO — A virtual class is available to people who would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.
The free class is 2:30-4:30 p.m. May 28.
Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will be provided with information about Medicare enrollment details, benefits and how to research Medicare plan options.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/3hDXlvB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.