Symphony offers virtual concert
MANKATO — Music by Schubert, Joan Tower and Nadia Bolanger will be featured during “Big Sky: Part 2” — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s next virtual concert in its Music on the Hill series.
There is no fee to watch the concert 2:15 p.m. Sunday on MSO’s Facebook page.
Donations will be accepted.
Free food boxes to be distributed
MANKATO — Fresh produce, dairy products, meat and milk will be distributed at two area sites. The free food is available to anyone in need through a COVID assistance program coordinated by the nonprofit Second Harvest Heartland.
Boxes will be distributed during drive-thru events 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Open Door Health Center, 309 Holly Lane, Mankato; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St., St. Peter.
There are no income requirements or registration. Each household will be given one box of food and one gallon of milk.
Program features quilting/genealogy
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will sponsor a virtual program “Quilting Your Family History” 4 p.m. today.
Presenter Kathy Emmel’s presentation features 14 quilts she has made that showcase her family’s history, stories and heritage.
For more information, call 345-5566 or send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Parkinson’s topic of presentation
MANKATO — A virtual presentation, “How Speech and Voice are Affected by Parkinson’s” is slated 2 p.m. today.
VINE is the sponsor of the free program presented by Minnesota State University’s Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders representatives.
Kate Glogowski, a clinical director, and Jessica Jones, a lead clinical educator, will lead the discussion.
The presentation will be filmed and uploaded for later viewing on VINE’s website.
Registrations to attend may be made at: vinevolunteers.com or by calling 387-1666.
Counties offer COVID updates
WASECA — Sarah Berry and Cindy Shaughnessy, public health directors for Waseca and Le Sueur counties, will provide weekly updates on the latest COVID-19 information and answer questions.
The local updates will take place via Zoom at noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Nov. 25.
Registrations are required and may be made at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
There is no registration fee to participate in the updates that are offered to the public through a collaboration between Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, Waseca County Public Health, and Le Sueur County Public Health.
Fair Trade plans virtual show
MANKATO — The Mankato Fair Trade holiday show takes place online at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 via Zoom.
Vendors share their products with participants from jewelry, clothing, food, coffee and décor.
Those interested in joining the online trade show to learn more about the products can go to minnstate.zoom.us/j/93857935187 with webinar ID 938 5793 5187.
For more information, go to maftti.org.
N. Mankato sets medallion hunt
NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato Taylor Library and Business on Belgrade host their fourth annual medallion hunt beginning Nov. 30.
Clues will be posted daily on the Taylor Library and Business on Belgrade’s social media at 4 p.m. until the medallion is found. Participants can also receive daily clues by texting ‘NMCOMMUNITY” to 888777 or sign up at northmankato.com/community-events.
The medallion will be hidden somewhere in North Mankato.
The prize is a family holiday basket.
