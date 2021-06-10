Historical society hosts lawn party
MANKATO — Old-fashioned games, costumed characters and a tea party for children are planned during Blue Earth County Historical Society’s Victorian Lawn Games event 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Hubbard House museum, 606 Broad St.
The event is free; however, an admission fee will be charged to participants who want to tour the historic Hubbard House.
Genesis academy fundraiser slated
WINNEBAGO — A pork chop dinner will be served during a fundraiser 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Genesis Classical Academy, 620 S.W. First Ave., Winnebago, the former site of a treatment center.
Spring Fling activities include a silent auction and live music by Generation Gap, Rod Scheitel and Carter Quast.
Tickets for the Christian classical academy’s fundraiser cost $15 for adults and $7 for youths. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at First Financial Bank in Winnebago.
Waste/recycling discussed Friday
NORTH MANKATO — Blue Earth County’s sustainability specialist will discuss waste and recycling processes during the next Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday.
“Where do We Go From Here?” is the title of Molly Kjellesvig’s presentation.
To join the meeting, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/96814582542?pwd=RkZGSjk0SktUcW1wblZxRXZyZ3poQT09. The Zoom meeting’s ID is 968 1458 2542 and its passcode is 692861.
There is no registration fee.
Program’s offers planning advice
MANKATO — Long-term care, power of attorney, health care directives and other topics will be discussed during a virtual presentation 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring the free program that will offer advice to adults and caregivers on how to prepare for the future.
Registrations are accepted online at: bit.ly/3g3Q4Cu.
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is the designated area agency on aging for 27 counties in southwest Minnesota.
Partnership seeks artists’ proposals
MANKATO — City Center Partnership is requesting proposals from artists for its Phase III INFUSE projects.
Proposed projects must have a significant impact and align with the City Center Partnership’s major impacts.
The deadline for projects is Dec. 31.
INFUSE is part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, a partnership between Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation. The larger initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation in Minnesota Main Street communities.
Mankato, one of three pilot communities for the initiative, received funding for its program’s first three years. The program now stands on its own within the City Center Partnership.
The partnership is matching a $4,000 grant from Minnesota Main Street to employ artist-led solutions to a local challenge identified by the community.
Proposals are due July 6. Application and guidelines can be found at www.citycentermankato.com/infuse3.
Church hosts mission events
MANKATO — A day camp for youths and home visits with Catholic priests and sisters are part of Popular Mission activities offers by SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St, through June 19.
More information is available at: sspeterandpaul.com/popular-mission.
SS. Peter and Paul sponsored a previous Popular Mission in 2016.
Library to offer park activities
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting outdoors activities at North Mankato parks.
Families with toddlers and preschoolers may attend Picnic in the Park activities each Friday this month. Picnic locations will change weekly. Participants may call the library at 345-5120 for more information.
Movies will be shown outdoors at 9 p.m. June 18 at Spring Lake Park and Aug. 6 at Benson Park. There is no admission fee for Movies in the Park. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Mountain Lake plans celebration
MOUNTAIN LAKE — Pow Wow 2021, Mountain Lake’s town celebration, is slated June 18-21.
The event’s grand parade begins 7 p.m. June 21 on Third Avenue. Its route will extend along Golf Course Road.
Guided tours of the public school, music, races and midway attractions are planned during the celebration.
A full list of activities is available at: www.facebook.com/mlchamber17.
