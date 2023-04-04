Art crawl set
in Mankato
MANKATO — An inaugural art crawl is slated noon to 4 p.m. April 15 at various shops, galleries and coffeehouses.
Activities during include visits with local artists, live music and art classes.
Participants include 108 Alchemy, Artrageous Mankato, Carnegie Art Center, sidetracked, The Enchanted Muse, Blue Earth County Historical Society, Bonita, The Mankato Makerspace, Tandem Bagels, Hogbac Acoustics, Tune Town and Artistry Cove.
Family event offers
waffles, egg hunt
ST. PETER — A breakfast featuring Belgian waffles and a children's Easter egg hunt are slated Saturday at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Waffles, sausages and beverages will be served 8-10 a.m. The egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.
Adult tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door; children's tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
Proceeds will be used to fund Good Samaritan Home Care's annual Easter Egg hunt.
Panel to discuss
women in arts
MANKATO — A panel discussion centering on women in the arts begins 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The panel is part of the Minnesota Storyteller series supported by the Nadine B. Andreas Endowment fund.
Ann Fee, a writer and musician who is the director of the St. Peter Arts Center, is the moderator for the panel consisting of singer-songwriter Dessa; Dana Sikila, director of the gallery 410 Project in Mankato; and MSU music industry graduate Jada LaFrance, studio engineer at Wild Sound Studios in Minneapolis.
There is no admission fee.
Comedy series
launches Friday
MANKATO — Triple Falls Productions and Greater Mankato Area Comedy Coalition are partnering to produce the Quick Wits Showcase Friday at Morson Ario VFW Post 950, 1900 North Riverfront Drive.
The comedy show also will be posted on Triple Falls’ YouTube channel.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at: triplefallsproductions.com.
This show will feature Dan Bacula as the host, Zach Sproles as the featured local comedian and Twin Cities comedians Jon Stannard and Ira Ford as headliners.
Gustavus features
dance concert
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company will perform spring concerts 8 p.m. April 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. April 16 in the Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre on campus.
Tickets are required for admission to the “that single fleeting moment" shows.
Featured performers include Melissa Rolnick in the production that highlights the work of Gustavus faculty Sarah Hauss, Giselle Mejia, Jill Patterson and Jeffrey Patterson. The show further includes and celebrates the work of faculty Michele Rusinko, who recently retired.
General admission is $10. Ticket information is available at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Poetry reading
series returns
MANKATO — "Words & Wine" events marking National Poetry Month are returning to Wine Café, 301 N. Riverfront Drive.
The two poetry reading sessions begin 7 p.m. April 19 and April 26. There is no admission fee for the readings, which are sponsored by Blue Earth County Library System.
The April 19 reading features former Minnesota State University professor Candace Black, Twin Cities poet Marlin Jenkins, National Poetry Series winner and MSU professor Michael Torres, and Lindquist & Vennum Prize winner Claire Wahmanholm.
The April 26 reading features National Endowment for the Arts fellow Michael Bazzett, Minnesota Book Award winner Su Hwang, Max Ritvo Poetry Prize winner Michael Kleber-Diggs and National Book Award finalist Matt Rasmussen.
Clay studio offers
bilingual sessions
ST. PETER — Instructions in English and Spanish will be provided during open studio sessions that will be offered on the second and fourth Sundays monthly at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Community members may experiment with working in clay working or stop by to refine their pottery skills during two-hour sessions that begin April 23.
Clay studio manager Alvaro A.J. Aburto will facilitate the free sessions.
Materials will be provided; however participants do not keep the objects they create during the open studios designed to focus on teaching the process of working in clay.
Registration is not required. Each child participant must be accompanied by an adult.
Type 2 diabetics
classes offered
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action is offering a free program for people with Type 2 diabetes beginning 1 p.m. April 19.
During the six-week program at VINE Adult Community Center, "Living Well with Diabetes" participants will be offered a variety of ways to help manage their symptoms.
For more information and to register, call 386-5588.
Ensemble announces
2023 mini-tour
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Jazz Ensemble is set to embark on a mini-tour April 21 that will include performances at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival and Crooners Supper Club in Minneapolis.
The Gustavus Jazz Ensemble, also known as G-Jazz, is the premier 21-member concert jazz ensemble at Gustavus Adolphus College. Dave Stamps is the director for the group.
