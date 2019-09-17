Tips to reduce falling offered
MANKATO — Ways to avoid injuries resulting from falling will be discussed by a representative from Tivity Health during a workshop 11 a.m. Wednesday at VINE Community Center
Participants will receive a workbook that includes tips on falls prevention, plus instructions for balance and flexibility exercises.
To register, go to: www.vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
History series set at libraries
LE SUEUR — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System kicks off its Fall History Series today with a presentation about the 1969 lunar landing.
"Apollo: Why We Went to the Moon," takes place at 7 p.m. at Le Sueur Public Library.
The series continues with a presentation about legendary Minnesotans by musician Charlie Maguire at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Waseca Public Library; and a presentation about extraordinary women in history at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Montgomery Public Library.
There is no admission fee to the programs.
Food safety focus of DVD series
MANKATO — A cautionary film series about genetically modified foods begins 9:15 a.m. Friday at Blue Earth County Library.
The Grassroots Democracy Project is the sponsor of the local viewings of "Healing From GMOs and Roundup."
The DVD series is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month and at 10:15 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
For more information, call 387-5359.
Pop-up craft shop slated
MANKATO — River Ridge Arts is offering a pop-up shop 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Sunday at 19322 584th Lane, rural Mankato.
Crafts for sale include floral decorations, seasonal and holiday items and home decor.
For more information or directions, call 388-3088.
Outdoor theater show Saturday
MANKATO — An audience-inclusive performance of "Midsummer Nights Dream" by Free to the People Theatre will be presented 10 a.m. Saturday in Washington Park, in conjunction with the installation of a new sculpture.
The free event is funded by The City Center Partnership as a celebration of the various forms of art and artists in Mankato.
A workshop on Shakespearean acting is planned as part of the theater production. During the play, children in the audience will be invited to join in a fairy dance performance. Costumes will be provided.
The event is part of the City Center Partnership’s INFUSE initiative.
Festival to teach scary storytelling
NEW ULM — An immersive opportunity for writers and musicians is being offered Nov. 1-3 at the Grand Center for Arts and Culture in New Ulm.
This year’s Musical Tales Concerto theme is “Dare to Scare.”
The MuTaCo festival costs $300. Some scholarships are available. To apply online or for more information, go to: musicaltalesconcerto.org.
Jazz ensembles to perform
MANKATO — Minnesota State University's Department of Music announces a University Jazz Bands performance 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for the Performing Arts on the MSU campus.
Douglas Snapp is director for the student musicians in Jazz Mavericks. General admission is $9. Tickets may be purchased online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call 389-5549.
