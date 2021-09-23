ProMusica Minnesota to begin new season
NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota kicks of its new season with a performance 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College.
“Love Sweet” features two musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra. The orchestra’s first associate concertmaster violinist, Susie Park, and its principal cello, Tony Ross, will join ProMusica’s artistic director and pianist Bethel Balge to perform Piano Trio in A Major, XV: 18 by Joseph Haydn and Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms. Local soprano Heather Hjelle will join Balge to perform “Love Sweet (Five Poems by Amy Lowell)” by contemporary composer Jennifer Higdon.
Promusica also is offering a panel conversation 10 a.m. Saturday at the chapel. Panelists will discuss their backgrounds, musical journeys and lives as prominent professional performers. There is no admission fee.
Concert tickets are $20 per adult and $5 for students and youths. To purchase individual tickets, season or family passes in advance, go to: www.promusicamn.com.
Concerts on Commerce slated
NORTH MANKATO — Live music, family-friendly activities and food vendors are planned during Concerts on Commerce 4-6 p.m. Friday outdoors at Ignition Fitness, 1960 Commerce Drive.
Nate Boots and the High Horses will perform at the rescheduled event that had been canceled due to inclement weather on an earlier date.
The event includes food trucks and kids’ activities.
Fall festival set at Benson Park
NORTH MANKATO — Hayrides, a scarecrow contest and other fall activities are slated 2-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Benson Park.
Party on the Prairie Fall Festival is a free community event. A corn pit, face painting, a bounce house and live music also are planned. Food vendors will be on the grounds.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, including how to submit a scarecrow for the contest, go to: www.facebook.com/NMPartyonthePrairie.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Hermann statue to be lit in blue
NEW ULM — A familiar New Ulm landmark, the Hermann Monument, will be lit up in blue Sunday in cooperation with the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation’s Mesothelioma Awareness Day activities.
Several other communities also have agreed to help raise awareness for the form of cancer that most often affects the lining of lungs. Many people develop mesothelioma after exposure to asbestos.
Drive-thru flu clinics offered in Madelia
MADELIA — Flu vaccinations will be provided as a drive-thru service at 106 S.E. Drew Ave., the ambulance base in Madelia.
Madelia Health is providing the service 2-5 p.m. today, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 7.
Vaccine recipients should wear masks. Appointments are not necessary.
Registration forms and vaccine information sheets may be downloaded at: www.madeliahealth.org.
‘Speakeasy’ gala to help Historical Society
KASOTA — A benefit for Blue Earth County Historical Society, A Night at the Speakeasy begins 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery.
The gala includes a social hour, live music by EZ Jazz Trio and a catered dinner. Participants may wear 1920s fashion attire.
An online silent auction will be available to people at the event as well as to those who cannot attend.
Tickets are $75 per attendee or $600 for a table that seats eight. To order tickets, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/speakeasy.
For more information, call 345-5566.
Courses available for drivers age 55 and up
MANKATO — Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55+ Driver Discount courses in Mankato next month.
A four-hour refresher course and an eight-hour course for first-time participants are offered 5 p.m. Oct. 4, 18, 20 and 28 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants with defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for an auto insurance discount. To maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course is required every three years.
The refresher course costs $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.
Courses are also available online.
For more information or to register, visit: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Wind Ensemble performs at MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble will perform 3 p.m. Sunday in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The ensemble is in its 17th season as a semi-professional group comprised of faculty, community members, music teachers, music students and professional musicians.
General admission is $9 with discount tickets for youths.
To purchase tickets in advance, go to: www.mnsu.edu/music/events or call the Performance Series office at 389-5549.
