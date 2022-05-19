Singing Hills Chorus sets Saturday show
MANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus will perform 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Songs in Bloom is the first concert since December 2019 the chorus has performed in the chapel.
General admission is $10. There is no admission fee for youths age 5 and younger. To reserve tickets or for more information, call 519-0626 or email a request to: katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
Concert selections include “Red River Valley” and an original arrangement by R. Dale Anderson, Sandi Lubrant and Kristin Ziemke titled “Raindrops and Tulips.”
Singing Hills Chorus members are “singing duets” — a person living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and a family member or friend.
The chorus will hold drop-in singalongs 10 a.m. June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18 on the campus of School Sisters of Notre Dame.
Gustavus Choir to present its home concert
ST. PETER — Gustavus Choir members presents its final home concert of the 2022 academic year 8 p.m. today in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College.
There is no admission fee. The concert will be livestreamed on the Gustavus Fine Arts YouTube channel.
Later this week, the choir departs for a nine-day tour of the West Coast.
Community band concerts planned
MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band will perform a series of outdoor concerts in June.
The free concerts will start 7:30 p.m. June 7, 14 and 21 in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.
The band’s annual patriotic concert is scheduled the evening of June 28 in historic Lincoln Park, 811 Broad St.
Audience members should bring blankets or lawn chair. Performances will be canceled if the weather is extremely hot or rainy.
Sibley County Historical Society to host exhibit in Henderson
HENDERSON — An exhibit featuring works by a Minnesota artist and photographs by her great-aunt — a native of Henderson — will be displayed June 5 through Aug. 14 at Sibley County Historical Society, 700 Main St., Henderson.
An opening reception for “A Century of Walking Art: Lillian Simmer and Ann Tracy” is slated 1-5 p.m. June 5.
Born in 1885-1969 at Henderson, Simmer was known as The Walking Photographer during her career.
Tracy, who lives in Green Isle and Wayzata, will be at the opening reception. Her work will be displayed along side historic local photographs by Simmer.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Posse trail ride set for June
LE CENTER — 40th annual Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse Trail Ride events are set for June 17-19 at Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center.
A Ranch Rodeo event begins 6:30 p.m. June 17. For more information, teams may contact Ryan Halloran at: ryanhalloran991@gmail.com.
Registration for the trail ride begins 10 a.m. June 18. A chicken dinner and a dance are planned after the trail ride concludes.
Sunday Ride participants will leave from the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. June 19.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse has designated proceeds from the event for its youth programs.
Used book sale returns to Blue Earth County Library
MANKATO — Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries used book sale returns to Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
The four-day sale is a fundraiser for the organization that helps support library programming.
The sale takes place in library’s garage and opens with a members-only preview Friday.
Hours for the public sale are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Used books also may be purchased at Friends of the Deep Valley Library’s Pages Past Bookstore inside the Blue Earth County Library. The bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sidetracked studio offers kite-making sessions
MANKATO — Studio sessions for people interested in making kites are being offered this month at sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Sessions are slated 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There is no admission fee. Supplies are provided.
Waseca-Le Sueur Library program to highlight Juneteenth
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Real People, Real History speaker series continues with presentations the newest American federal holiday — Juneteenth.
University of St. Thomas historian Yohuru Williams will speak 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waseca Public Library and 6 p.m. May 26 at Le Sueur Public Library. Attendees may participate in discussions slated after Williams’ presentations.
The series is a partnership with Mankato’s YWCA.
