Legion to be host of Mini Vets Fest
NORTH MANKATO — Several activities are slated during this year’s Mini Vets Fest Saturday at American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.
A pancake breakfast will be served 8-11 a.m, which Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is sponsoring. Free-will offerings will be accepted for the meal that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausages.
The festival is a fundraiser to provide music to veterans in care facilities.
Children’s activities are planned between noon and 4 p.m. as well as live music by the Pat McLaughlin Band.
Bureau to sponsor breakfast event
MANKATO — Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties’ Farm Bureaus are hosting their annual Breakfast on the Farm 7 a.m. Saturday at River Hills Ag, 59282 187th St.
A pancake breakfast will be served during the event featuring exhibits of farm animals and farm equipment, a scavenger hunt and a meet-and-greet with Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
There is no admission fee; however, donations will be accepted.
Police hosts for informal meeting
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato police officers will meet with city residents 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive.
Ice cream will be served at the informal gathering.
Cone with a Cop is offered as an opportunity for residents to meet officers who serve their neighborhoods, ask questions and voice concerns.
For more information, call 625-4141.
BENCO head to speak at clean energy forum
NORTH MANKATO — The CEO of a southern Minnesota rural energy cooperative is the guest speaker at a hybrid Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum 9 a.m. Friday.
BENCO’s Dave Sunderman is a former member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Climate Change. He will discuss his cooperative’s part in Minnesota’s 100% clean electricity by 2040 goal.
The free forum is slated in person at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive. Attendees may participate online at: socrates.zoom.us/j/92246022906?pwd=UEJoS1NqQVdOYmFEMWlvTnB3MDNKdz09.
Youth orchestra accepting fall, winter registrations
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra has begun accepting fall and winter registrations.
The orchestra is open to student musicians in fourth through 12th grades.
Scholarships are available for tuition, lessons and mileage.
To register, go to: www.mayso.net.
For more information, call 399-1489 or email a request to: info@mayso.net.
Symphony to offer 73rd concert season
MANKATO — “Inspiring Music, Inspiring Community” is the theme for Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s 73rd season.
The season begins 6 p.m. Sept. 9 with a free outdoor concert in North Mankato’s Benson Park. The concert is sponsored by the city of North Mankato.
Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a patriotic concert led by MSO Music Director Ernesto Estigarriba.
Mankato Symphony will offer 17 more events, including four full symphony concerts, five Music on the Hill chamber music concerts, and eight free family-fun events.
Information on all events, including auditions for the Messiah Chorus, may be found at: MankatoSymphony.org.
MSU announces new dance, theater season
MANKATO — Tickets are available for the 2023-2024 theater and dance season at Minnesota State University.
The season kicks off next month and includes five mainstage productions, a full-length dance concert, a cantata collaboration with the music program, and four studio productions.
Productions included in the season subscription package are “Rent,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “The Fall Dance Concert,” “Clue,” “Men on Boats,” “Anastasia: The Musical” and “Carmina Burana.” Season tickets are on sale now and individual tickets will be on sale Sept. 5.
Tickets may be purchased online at: MSUTheatre.com or MSUDance.com. MSU’s box office is closed until Sept. 6.
Jimmy Buffet tribute slated for Saturday
NEW ULM — Air Margaritaville, a Jimmy Buffet tribute sponsored by State Street Theater, begins with a pre-show event 5:15 p.m. Saturday at 1 N. State St.
The 7 p.m. show will include performances of Buffet’s ballads such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Volcano.”
Single ticket cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Pond hours to change for Flandrau State Park
NEW ULM — A shortage of lifeguards has forced a late-season adjustment in hours for Flandrau State Park’s swimming pond, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The facility will be open its usual hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. It will close two hours earlier than usual Sunday and will be closed Monday through Aug. 18. It will reopen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19-20.
