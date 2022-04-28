Gustavus production directed by alumnus
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College graduate Kimberly Braun is directing the Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of the Pulitzer-Prize finalist show “Gloria.”
Performances of the comedy/drama written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins are slated 8 p.m. May 5-6, 3:30 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 8 in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre.
Braun’s experience includes acting for Folger Theater, Barter Theater and Texas Shakespeare Festival. She has also taught at the Guthrie Theater and is a member of the Actors Equity Association.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 72-hour COVID-19 negative test will be required.
Tickets are available on the Gustavus ticketing website.
Gustavus advises ticket purchasers “Gloria” contains violence, offensive language and loud noises.
Lifelong Learners announces sessions
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lifelong Learners’ May programs include a special presentation about the war in Ukraine 4-6 p.m. Monday in the community room at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, who recently returned from Ukraine, and her husband, Roman Kovbasnyk, who have many relatives living in both Ukraine and Russia, are the guest speakers.
A question-answer session will follow the presentation. There is no admission fee; free-will contributions will be accepted for the Ukrainian American Community Center.
Lifelong Learners also will offer these programs that cost $10 for non-members to attend:
“Container Gardening with Flowers” — 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato. The presenter is Master Gardener Joyce Wilcox.
“Integrative Health: Pain and Healing” — 2-3:30 p.m. May 12 at Messiah Lutheran Church. The presenter is Kim Kolodjim, a physical therapist with a focus on orthopedics, sports medicine and geriatric home health services.
“Depression in Older Adults” — a virtual program slated 2-4 p.m. May 19. The presenter is Minnesota State University professor Jeffery Buchanan.
“John Quincy Adams: One Voice Can Make a Difference!” — 2-4 p.m. May 24 at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St., Mankato. The presenter is the Rev. Tim Berg, retired professor/president’s chaplain at MSU.
For more information, call 389-2011 or send a request to: LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu.
La Grande Bande concert slated May 20
MANKATO — The Gaylord-based ensemble La Grande Bande’s third complete concert season concludes May 20 at Swiss and Madison restaurant, 920 Madison Ave.
On the docket for the performance are violin sonatas, vocal selections, and even a solo harpsichord piece, all written by French composers between 1707 and 1740. Like all other performances by La Grande Bande, English translations of the French texts, as well as what pieces are being performed, will be projected for this concert.
Concert tickets cost $5 in advance and $7 at the door. To order tickets, visit: www.lagrandebande.org/tickets or call 237-6539.
Jazz band concert to feature trumpeter
MANKATO — Southern Minnesota Real Big Band will join with the Mankato modern combo EZ jazz Trio for a concert 7 p.m. May 14 in Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Theater.
The concert will feature guest artist Robert Baca on trumpet.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased in advance at Music Mart, 1014 N. Riverfront Drive, online through TicketTailor.com or at the door.
History hike planned at Flandrau Park
NEW ULM — Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss the history of Flandrau State Park’s group camp during hike that begins 10 a.m. Saturday near the entrance to the park in New Ulm.
Participants will hike into the valley of the Cottonwood River to the former site of Works Progress Administration transient camp used in 1930s during the Great Depression. Men who stayed at the camp worked on various projects at the park. The camp later housed World War II prisoners of war from Germany.
Hikers must register in advance by emailing: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Bison Ambassador training offered
MANKATO — Minneopa State Park staff will offer Bison Ambassador training sessions 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the rural Mankato park.
This program trains volunteers to help engage park visitors on how to be safe around the bison and how to answer any related questions about North America’s largest mammal.
Potential volunteers must show proof they are vaccinated. To register for the training, contact Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka at: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
South Central sets open house events
NORTH MANKATO — Open houses are slated 1-4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on South Central College’s North Mankato campus.
Featured programs include the college’s health, nursing, arts, communications and design programs. Advanced manufacturing, agribusiness and transportation programs will be featured Saturday.
MSO Music on Hill concert slated May 8
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill 2022 season closes May 8, featuring a concert with two piano quartets by Mozart and Schumann.
The concert begins 3 p.m. at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive.
Ticket prices range from $1 (ages 12 and younger) to $25 and may be ordered online at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com. Students may be eligible for a ticket discount.
Senior LinkAge offers free class
MANKATO — “Planning and Paying for Your Long-Term Care” will be offered as a virtual presentation 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Senior LinkAge Line.
To participate in the free class or find out about more Senior LinkAge Line programs, go to: https://bit.ly/3OFizHx.
Senior LinkAge Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. For more information, call 1-800-333-2433 or visit: www.MinnesotaHelp.info.
