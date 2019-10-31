Post 518 honors Sgt. Wheeler
NORTH MANKATO — U.S. Army Sgt. Maurice Wheeler will be posthumously honored throughout November by North Mankato American Legion Post 518 as its Veteran of the Month.
A flag will be raised in his honor during a ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday at the North Mankato green space named in his uncle’s Almon’s honor, Wheeler Park.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Refreshments will be served after the ceremony at Post 518.
Maurice Wheeler was born in 1895 at Pelican Rapids. He served in the U.S. Army and was injured in the Battle of Vera Cruz.
For a time after his military service, he lived in North Mankato on Wheeler Avenue, also named for his uncle.
Wheeler enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1917. He served in the 48th Highland Infantry.
He died of pneumonia Nov. 30, 1917.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs may request these honors by calling Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
The veteran does not need to have been a member of any service club or to have lived in the area.
Open house at History Center
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating its 118th anniversary by offering free admission to its museum exhibits in the history center, 424 Warren St.
Viewers will not be charged a fee Friday or Saturday. Anniversary week hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Youth orchestra concerts slated
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra has fall concerts 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium in Sleepy Eye and 3 p.m. Nov. 10 in Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
“Back to the ‘60s” is the theme for the classical and pop music concerts by the junior orchestra, North Star Strings and the full youth orchestra.
Tickets are $10.
Trunk or Treat focuses on safety
NORTH MANKATO — Trick or Treat safety is the focus of activities 5-7 p.m. today at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
A police car, fire truck and public works vehicle will be parked near the library during its Trunk or Treat. Participants may wear costumes while they play games and pick up candy.
Paranormal researcher speaks
NORTH MANKATO — “Paranormal Minnesota” is the topic of a presentation by author Chad Lewis 6 p.m. Friday at the North Mankato Police Annex.
Lewis has been featured on the Discovery Channel, William Shatner’s “Weird or What” and ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places.”
His presentation includes photos, case histories, eyewitness accounts and ghost lore.
There is no admission fee.
Speaker to discuss U.S.-Dakota War
NEW ULM —Brown County Historical Society is the host of a Nov. 14 presentation by author Gary Clayton Anderson, professor of history at the University of Oklahoma-Norman.
Anderson’s books focus on the history of expansion of the West and fate of the Native American populations affected by settlement of European emigrants. His books include “Sitting Bull and the Paradox of Lakota Nationhood” and “Through Dakota Eyes.”
His most recent book, “Massacre in Minnesota,” covers the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
Anderson’s presentation is open to the public and part of BCHS’s annual meeting.
Admission cost is $30 and reservations are required. To make your reservation or for more information, call 233-2620 or email: programs@browncountyhistorymn.org.
‘Shakespeare in Love’ at MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s mainstage season continues with performances of “Shakespeare in Love” beginning tonight in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for the Performing Arts.
Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, “Shakespeare in Love,” the play tells the story of young William Shakespeare, who is suffering from writer’s block.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and Nov. 7-9, with matinee shows 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
Tickets are $16 with discounted prices for senior citizens, youths younger than 16, groups and MSU students.
To order tickets online, go to: MSUTheatre.com.
East students to perform play
MANKATO — An adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mankato East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road.
Tickets for the student production may be purchased at the door and cost $10 for adults.
Discounted ticket prices are available for students.
Church plans bazaar, brunch
NORTH MANKATO — Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Women’s Nov. 9 Holiday Bazaar and Breakfast Brunch is a fundraiser for its mission projects that include Connections Shelter.
Bazaar features include a bake sale, Cookie Corner, Deli Corner and a White Elephant sale.
A brunch will be served 9-1:30 a.m. at the church, 325 Sherman St.
Tickets cost $6 for adults with a discounted price for children’s ticket.
Spiritual tragedy selected as play
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College’s fall play “The Spiritual Tragedy of Dr. Faustus” opens Friday, Nov. 8, in the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, 100 715 Luther Drive.
The production, directed by Benji Inniger, features a main character who is brilliant but restless and an embittered scholar who has reached a dead end on his relentless search for knowledge.
“Dr. Faustus,” written by Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe and considered the greatest tragedy written in English before Shakespeare, depicts man’s struggle between temptation, desire and the fate of the soul.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-16. Post-show talkback sessions with cast, creators and religion faculty will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 15.
Tickets are available 2-5 p.m. weekdays at the box office and one hour before performances.
For more information, including ticket prices, call 344-7374.
Health Center celebration slated
MANKATO — Open Door Health Center will marks its 25th anniversary with a dinner and program Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mankato Civic Center.
The Open Door Gala fundraiser begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour.
The Amy Manette Jazz and Blues Band will perform and a live auction is scheduled.
Program presenters include state Sens. Julie Rosen and Nick Frentz, and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad.
Tickets cost $75.
For more information, go to: odhc.org/gala.
MSU hosting night of magic
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Student Events Team is hosting “A Night of Maverick Magic” 8 p.m. Friday in Bresnan Arena, located on campus in the Taylor Center.
The event, free and open to the public, will include a comedic illusionist, featured acts by an aerialist and LED hula hoopers.
Host and emcee Pip is an Australian magician, comedian, illusionist, actor and hypnotist.
Pip has made appearances on “Australia’s Got Talent” and also performs in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Casino, The Cosmopolitan, The Downtown Grand and the Palms, according to information for the events team.
Aerialist Mimi Ke also will be performing throughout the evening.
Ke graduated from the professional training program at the Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance in Boulder, Colorado.
Also performing during the night are the Amazing Hoopsters, a family of six from Hutchinson.
After the show, spectators can visit with the performers and try the tricks first hand.
LGBTQ group offers support
MANKATO — LGBTQ and Supporters group has scheduled its first meeting 8 p.m. Saturday at 509 S. Front St.
The new group plans to meet weekly.
For more information, send an email to: amburger211@gmail.com.
