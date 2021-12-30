Skating club to host competition
MANKATO — Mankato Figure Skating Club’s annual Bend of the River Figure Skating Competition is slated Jan. 8 at All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.
The daylong event begins at about 8 a.m. and is open to the public. There is no admission fee for spectators.
Class to focus on diabetes prevention
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action is sponsoring a yearlong diabetes prevention program to help residents lose weight, eat healthier, get active and reduce risk of developing diabetes.
Participants will meet weekly at VINE Adult Community Center, beginning Jan. 19
A lifestyle coach and class members offer help and support during the course of a year.
The cost for the class is based on a sliding-fee scale. No one will be turned away due to the inability to pay.
An informational meeting about the program is slated noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center. To register for the informational meeting, go to: vinevolunteers.com or 387-1666.
Book club to focus on history
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with Mankato’s YWCA for a new book club focusing on historical stories and their influence on lives today.
Copies of selected books are available at library’s within the system.
The book club’s recent selection “Questions I Am Asked about the Holocaust” by Hédi Fried will be discussed 6 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur Public Library and 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Waseca Public Library.
To register to participate, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Turner Hall to host comedy show
NEW ULM — Minnesota’s 2017 Funniest Person Contest winner David Harris will headline a New Year’s Eve comedy/dinner show 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Ulm Turner Hall, 102 S. State St.
Tickets cost $60 and are available online at: EventBrite.com The reservation deadline is 5 p.m. today.
Harris is a Minneapolis native who has entertained audiences for more than 20 years. He appears at top clubs, colleges, corporate events, theaters, alternative rooms and other venues across the U.S. and Canada. His comedy special “Recalculating” is available on Dry Bar Comedy.
In 2006, he won two regional Emmys for his sketch television show “Nate on Drums.” Harris has since starred in several online videos and TV commercials, including recent spots for Robert Half and Panchero’s Mexican Grill. He recently produced and hosted a variety and talk show “Vaudeville Remix” for three seasons.
Minnesota standup comedian Ben Marcotte will host the Turner Hall show. Harris also will be accompanied onstage Friday by Linda Aarons, another Minnesota’s Funniest Person Contest winner.
Play festival accepting submissions
MANKATO — Submissions to the 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will be accepted beginning Saturday.
Minnesota writers may submit two scripts. Judges will pick six submissions for the Sept. 8-9 Mankato festival featuring 10-minute plays.
Script submissions should be 10 pages or fewer and in a pdf format. Name, address, phone number and email address should be listed only on the title page.
Scripts are to be emailed to: mnshorts@yahoo.com. The deadline is noon Feb. 1.
For more information, call 507-420-1881 or email a request to: mnshorts@yahoo.com.
Miss Mankato registrations due
MANKATO — Young area women, including those attending local colleges, may register to compete in the 2022 Miss Mankato competition Jan. 16.
Registrations are due Saturday.
The local competition is within the Miss America organization umbrella. Participants compete for scholarships and a chance of representing Minnesota at the national contest.
For more information and eligibility guidelines, contact Shelly Bartlett, director, at: organicsshelly@gmail.com.
