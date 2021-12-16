Academy sets Christmas program
WINNEBAGO — Genesis Classical Academy’s Christmas program is slated 7 p.m. today at at 132 S.E. First Ave., Winnebago.
“Go Tell All The World Jesus Christ Is Born” is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 893-3600 or send an email to: gcawinnebago@gmail.com.
Arsenault CD release party set
MANKATO — A release party is slated Saturday night for St. Peter musician Ron Arsenault’s new CD “As Big As The Moon.”
The party is 7-9 p.m. at The Blue Boat, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1710.
There is a $10 cover charge and reservations are recommended.
The CD includes 11 original compositions and two covers. Fellow St. Peter musician Erik Koskinen engineered, mixed and produced the album.
Arnenault is joined on the CD by Koskinen as well as other local musicians Dave Pengra, Billy Steiner, Mike Pengra, Dale Haefner and Tom “Footy” Husting.
To reserve seating for the party, call 720-0462.
Duo to sing variety of songs
NEW ULM — Jazz, blues and holiday music will be performed by the Miss Myra Duo 7 p.m. Saturday at The Grand Kabaret, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Tickets for “Mistletoe & Melodies” are $20 for the general public and $15 for members. There is no admission fee for college students.
For more information and to reserve tickets, go to: thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.
Courses slated for older drivers
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount courses in January at Mankato.
First-time participants may register for an eight-hour course. Four-hour refresher coursers also are available.
Classes are available Jan. 4 and 18 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.; Jan. 20 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will provide tips for defensive-driving, updates on changes in laws and vehicle technology and discuss traffic safety. Participants who complete the eight-hour course are eligible for discounts on vehicle insurance.
The cost of the eight-hour course is $28 and the four-hour refresher course costs $24.
Online courses are available.
For more information, visit: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Free Press seeks difference makers
The Free Press wants your ideas for people in the Mankato region “making a difference,” whether at work, volunteering or in a community endeavor.
They can be unsung heroes or community leaders. We will do feature stories on these people and publish them periodically between now and the end of the year.
Email your ideas to: editor@mankatofreepress.com and put “making a difference” in the subject line.
