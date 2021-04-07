Registration opens
for reading activities
NORTH MANKATO — Youths may register for North Mankato Taylor Library's Book Battle: Reboot! summer reading program.
Four books will be given to each participant in two categories, Tweens (age 9-12) and Teens (age 13-18). After reading their books, participants may compete for prizes in a trivia contest.
To register, go to: shorturl.at/pvS57
For more information, call 345-5120 or send an email to: mzimmermann@nmlibrary.org or huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
Local system marks
National Library Week
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System is hosting a variety of activities this week in conjunction with National Library Week, including prizes for children and adults.
The theme for the activities is “Library: The Original Search Engine.” Families may make an appointment to explore the Lovelace Children’s Wing, where the library will feature displays of new award-winning books and a special “I Spy” wall.
Appointments are not necessary for adult library patrons to view this week's special book displays.
A list of activities is available at: beclibrary.org.
For appointments or more information, call 304-4001.
Program offers tips
for preventing fraud
MANKATO — Tips on how to avoid becoming a target of consumer fraud will be provided during a virtual program 2 p.m. April 15.
Presenters will discuss ways to protect personal information and other precautions that may be taken to prevent consumer fraud, especially scams targeted at Medicare.
To sign up, go to: mnraaa.org.
The program is offered by Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging.
Energy bills focus
of virtual forum
NORTH MANKATO — Lowering household income percentages spent on home energy bills is the topic for a virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday sponsored by Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council.
"Reducing the Energy Burden in Greater Minnesota" features Chris Meyer, southeast CERT coordinator for the University of Minnesota Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships.
To join the forum, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/91337091531?pwd=QjJEK3phekYzWEphdlJQSWcvMkZSUT09 or join the meeting — 913 3709 1531 — with the passcode: 636541.
There is no registration fee.
County's west side
focus of virtual tour
MANKATO — A virtual tour of towns in western Blue Earth County begins 4 p.m. April 15.
The registration fee is $10 per household for the Blue Earth County Historical Society program. Participants have the option to watch a recorded version of the program.
For more information or to register, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Speaker to discuss
Lincoln assassination
ST. PETER — Historical presenter David Jones will discuss the April 14, 1865, assassination of President Abraham Lincoln during a program 11 a.m. April 15 in the St. Peter Community Center., 600 S. Fifth St.
There is no admission fee.
Friends of the Saint Peter Public Library is the presentation's sponsor.
Mankato Symphony
to perform live
MANKATO — A concert by Mankato Symphony Orchestra is slated 4 p.m. April 25 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.
Tickets for "Brandenburg" may be purchased online beginning Friday at: MankatoSymphony.org. General admission tickets cost $15.
The concert will feature classics, including Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.
Featured performers include Peter McGuire, Minnesota Orchestra's principal second violin, and harpsichordist David Fienen.
Seating is limited, social distancing and masking will be required and disposable masks will be available if needed. Paper contact will be minimized as well. The hourlong concert will be performed without an intermission.
New Ulm State Theater
doing 'Charlotte's Web'
NEW ULM — A production of the children's classic "Charlotte's Web" will be performed at State Street Theater, 1 North State St. Shows are 7 p.m. April 16 and 2 p.m. April 17 and 18.
Advance tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets purchased at the door cost $10 per student and $15 per adult.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at Hy-Vee in New Ulm and New Ulm Chamber of Commerce. To purchase tickets online, go to:
eventbrite.com/e/charlottes-web-tickets-133024057537.
